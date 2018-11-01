Latest News And Web Hosting Review HostMySite

Key Selling Points:
- A global provider of Support-driven web and cloud hosting company
Services offered: business website hosting, VPS, dedicated servers, and cloud hosting
ePages product – the ePages Now shop solution
- The latest shop-management technology on the backend, and clean, modern designs, for the storefront. The retail solutions are sleek and easy to use.
- Provides accelerated e-commerce success via rapid and easy deployment, powerful shop functionality, and compelling, fully-responsive, shop designs.
- The e-commerce platform is cloud-based which allows customers to focus more on their store products and selling versus having to worry about performance problems or upgrades
Headquarters: Newark, Delaware
Establishment: 1997
Target Customers: Small Business and resellers
Support: 24.7.365
What for Customer:
- High-quality services at affordable prices
- Resellers provided with private labeled hosting and billing options
Executive
Senior Manager: JT Urglavitch
Latest News:
- ePages deal to supply HostMySite with its cloud-driven e-commerce platform for innovative new eShop packages