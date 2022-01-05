About Company
A front line award-winning web hosting company in India
Address
A 82, Sector – 4,
Noida, (U.P.)
Pin Code: 201301
Phone: 91-9250921444
Service Offered
- Featured-packed Linux and Windows web hosting packages for corporates at a competitive cost of just INR 3699 per year
- Hosting Packages: Starter, Economy, Business, and Corporate
- Domain Registration
- Dedicated server
Hosting Features
- control panel, MYSQL database, CGI stats, graphical stats, well-maintained servers, and readily available scripts and programs
- LAMP (Apache, MySQL, and PHP/Perl/Python)
- Programming Languages: Perl, MySQL, PHP, Python, and Ruby
What for Customers?
- hassle-free experience for clients
- hosting solutions backed by complete control
- offers discounts on its web hosting plans
- meets customer requirement
- money-back guarantee, underlining its commitment to quality with cost-efficacy.
- reliability, speed, and functionality with affordable price
- rigid security and stability
Target Customers: small website owners with few pages or portals requiring ample space and bandwidth
Support: An assured quick response is available in case of a technical problem.