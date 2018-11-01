Latest News And Web Hosting Review Umbrellar

Hosting Review Umbrellar
About Company – Hosting Review Umbrellar
Parent Company: Umbrellar Limited
Headquarters: New Zealand
Executive
- Cloud Head: David Howden
- Group CEO: Michael Foley
Partners
- A Platinum Partner with Veeam in backup and DR
Data Center: Four data centers (three in New Zealand and one in Australia)
Achievements/Awards
- The New Zealand Cloud Provider of the Year Award at the Veeam ProPartner Awards. It honor top-performing ANZ ProPartners committed to providing outstanding performance and delivering high-quality availability solutions across hybrid-cloud environments.
Services Offered
- web hosting
- CloudConnect Powered by Veeam
- Protects customers desktops and devices on-premise physical and virtual servers or existing Veeam onsite Backup and Replication deployments
- Offsite secure solution
- Minimal impact on downtime costs, service delivery levels, and revenue
- Umbrellar Cloud: Powered by Microsoft Azure Stack and Microsoft Azure, an extension of Azure, as well as Microsoft 365 productivity services
Number of Customers: 85,000+
What about Customers?
- Provides high-availability of 24.7.365
- The BC plans protect customers data threats, natural disasters or malicious attacks like ransomware
- Enables businesses to drive digital transformation efforts and enable them to thrive in the cloud economy.
- Multi-cloud experience