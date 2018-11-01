Latest News And Web Hosting Review Net4

Ananova

Hosting Review Net4

About Company – Hosting Review Net4

USP

  • India's leading Network and Application Services Provider
  • The largest provider of hosted email, web hosting and domain name registration in the Asia-Pacific region
  • Microsoft gold partner
  • IS0 27001 certified
  • An ICANN & .IN accredited Domain Name Registrar.

Data Center: Seven

  • The state-of-the-art Internet Data Centers (IDCs) and 15 Network Points of Presence across the country
  • The infrastructure connected to a high capacity Internet Backbone across multiple undersea cables and to NIXI via interconnects in multiple cities.

Offices

  • PAN India presence with offices in 11 major business cities

Address

NET4 INDIA LIMITED Corporate Office D-25,
Sector-3, Noida- 201301(India)
Toll Free (Within India): 1800-108-4444
Outside India: +91-120-4323500

Headquarters: Noida, U.P.

Establishment: 1999

Social Availability

  • LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/net4-india-ltd
  • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/net4.in
  • Twitter : https://twitter.com/net4in

Services Offered

  • Data Centre, Cloud Hosting Solutions, and Network Services, Hosting Solutions and Domain name registration
  • Enterprise Internet Services, VoIP Solutions, Enterprise Messaging

About Customers – Hosting Review Net4

Customers: Individuals, SME's, Enterprises

Premium Client Base: CNBC TV18, Essar, Godrej, Hutch, ITC, L&T, Lufthansa, NIIT, ONGC, Proctor & Gamble, Reliance, Sahara, SBI, Siemens, and TCS

Number of Customers:

  • 400,000 SME's, 3500+ Medium to Large businesses for Enterprise Services and 6000 Resellers across segments
  • 2800 Business VoIP customers, 90000 hosted websites, 1.5 Million corporate e-mail accounts & 3,75000 registered domain names
