Latest News And Web Hosting Review Net4

Hosting Review Net4
About Company – Hosting Review Net4
USP
- India's leading Network and Application Services Provider
- The largest provider of hosted email, web hosting and domain name registration in the Asia-Pacific region
- Microsoft gold partner
- IS0 27001 certified
- An ICANN & .IN accredited Domain Name Registrar.
Data Center: Seven
- The state-of-the-art Internet Data Centers (IDCs) and 15 Network Points of Presence across the country
- The infrastructure connected to a high capacity Internet Backbone across multiple undersea cables and to NIXI via interconnects in multiple cities.
Offices
- PAN India presence with offices in 11 major business cities
Address
NET4 INDIA LIMITED Corporate Office D-25,
Sector-3, Noida- 201301(India)
Toll Free (Within India): 1800-108-4444
Outside India: +91-120-4323500
Headquarters: Noida, U.P.
Establishment: 1999
Social Availability
- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/net4-india-ltd
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/net4.in
- Twitter : https://twitter.com/net4in
Services Offered
- Data Centre, Cloud Hosting Solutions, and Network Services, Hosting Solutions and Domain name registration
- Enterprise Internet Services, VoIP Solutions, Enterprise Messaging
About Customers – Hosting Review Net4
Customers: Individuals, SME's, Enterprises
Premium Client Base: CNBC TV18, Essar, Godrej, Hutch, ITC, L&T, Lufthansa, NIIT, ONGC, Proctor & Gamble, Reliance, Sahara, SBI, Siemens, and TCS
Number of Customers:
- 400,000 SME's, 3500+ Medium to Large businesses for Enterprise Services and 6000 Resellers across segments
- 2800 Business VoIP customers, 90000 hosted websites, 1.5 Million corporate e-mail accounts & 3,75000 registered domain names