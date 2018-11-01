Latest News And Web Hosting Review iPage

Web Hosting Review iPage
About Company – Web Hosting Review iPage
Parent Company: Endurance International Group (E.I.G)
Establishment: 1998
History: The company completely re-launched its operations as a web hosting provider in 2009
Services Offered – Web Hosting Review iPage
Plan and Pricing
Launch Plan, Essential Plan and Superboost
Cloud VPS Hosting: Basic, Business, and Optimum
Features and Control Panel
Hosting Features
- website builder with a large selection of templates
- security suite: business verification, malware scanning, highly secure data center and networks scanning
- The SiteLock security software keeps website safe
- Secure webmail access: Premium Spam Filter with more control over the spam filters
- unlimited disk space, bandwidth, email addresses, domains
- Free domain name
- Free Cloud Storage
- Marketing Tools and training, Google webmaster tools
- Advanced Email Solutions include email, calendar, contacts and task management, virus and spam protection
- More massive Mailbox Storage with increased storage and mail count limits
- Single click installation of blogs and picture galleries, online store
Customers – Web Hosting Review iPage
What for Customers?
- Affordable and reliable
- Both Linux and Windows based services
- It has robust third-party application support with Dedicated and VPS hosting.
Uptime Guarantee: 99.9%
Money-back Guarantee: 30-days
Support: 24.7.365 dedicated support via phone, email, live chat support and trouble-ticket system to assist queries and issues. The company provides comprehensive knowledge-base.
Conclusion:
iPage has a deep feature set and built-in tools for launching a blog, run a website and set up a store. Ipage is best for those web hosting users who are technologically advanced. It offers a control over your website. However, if you need website design and management then it won’t work so well for those who are new. It has multiple dashboards and aggressive up selling that create platform, a little confusing for beginners.