Latest News And Web Hosting Review iPage

Web Hosting Review iPage

About Company – Web Hosting Review iPage

Parent Company: Endurance International Group (E.I.G)

Establishment: 1998

History: The company completely re-launched its operations as a web hosting provider in 2009

Services Offered – Web Hosting Review iPage

Plan and Pricing

Launch Plan, Essential Plan and Superboost

Cloud VPS Hosting: Basic, Business, and Optimum

Features and Control Panel

Hosting Features

website builder with a large selection of templates

security suite: business verification, malware scanning, highly secure data center and networks scanning

The SiteLock security software keeps website safe

Secure webmail access: Premium Spam Filter with more control over the spam filters

unlimited disk space, bandwidth, email addresses, domains

Free domain name

Free Cloud Storage

Marketing Tools and training, Google webmaster tools

Advanced Email Solutions include email, calendar, contacts and task management, virus and spam protection

More massive Mailbox Storage with increased storage and mail count limits

Single click installation of blogs and picture galleries, online store

Customers – Web Hosting Review iPage

What for Customers?

Affordable and reliable

Both Linux and Windows based services

It has robust third-party application support with Dedicated and VPS hosting.

Uptime Guarantee: 99.9%

Money-back Guarantee: 30-days

Support: 24.7.365 dedicated support via phone, email, live chat support and trouble-ticket system to assist queries and issues. The company provides comprehensive knowledge-base.

Conclusion:

iPage has a deep feature set and built-in tools for launching a blog, run a website and set up a store. Ipage is best for those web hosting users who are technologically advanced. It offers a control over your website. However, if you need website design and management then it won’t work so well for those who are new. It has multiple dashboards and aggressive up selling that create platform, a little confusing for beginners.