Proper strategy, plan, time, and skillful implementation lead to great success on social media. It's a sustained activity that needs regular posting to gain success. The ultimate goal is to create Interest and engagement and increase leads, sales, Impact, and business. The process involves campaign optimization, routine scheduling, and content dissemination on social media platforms, creating a publication calendar in advance, scheduling posts at specific times and dates, and streamlining the process. There should always be a sincere approach to producing engaging, valuable content.

But there are a few challenges:

It is a big challenge to prepare valuable and engaging content in significantly less duration.

You can't share the same promotional post each time, as consumers get bored, uninterested with the same content all the time. Here the business needs to create balance by sharing promotional content with value to consumers, then a company can hope for good results. They start ignoring the sharing, unfollow, or even can block. The ultimate goal to create a lot of engagement gets defeated. Hashtags on Twitter drive members' attention and are thus considered powerful entities. Legitimate Hashtags selection increases reach and trackability. Businesses use unique branded hashtags to track engagement and user-generated content easily.

Joining weekly hashtags for a business provides a prime opportunity, but primarily social campaigns.

Preparing content with rich media for social media is going to be costlier. The business can add feeds from internal and external reputable media sources and repost the top-performing related content. Reposting the content allows the audience to get the content they might have missed.

Building relationship with members is a big challenge, as members' availability on these social media channels may be for personal reasons, unlike LinkedIn, where more professional members are available.

Active participation in the community requires regular posting and joining other communities having a loyal audience to build social media following.

Small businesses follow research to select the right social media platform. They need to find where the audience responds, what favors them to come out on top, and what content they find interesting to keep them engaged.

Different social media platforms allow different media types and diverse formats.