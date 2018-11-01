Latest News And Web Hosting Review Servinio

Hosting Review Servinio

Servinio is a popular hosting company, offers unlimited hosting with bandwidth and disk space. Their servers reside in Romania, USA, Germany, Netherlands, and France. The company provides disk space, 99.95 uptime guarantee, free online site builder and 100% customer satisfaction. Apart from this, the company has included many benefits with their all hosting package such as softaculous, control panel, free weekly automated backups, RAM and much more. On top of this, Servinio offers a money back guarantee for unsatisfied customers. Their support team is available 24/7 to resolve clients issues and listen to them carefully. They provide resolution within few minutes through phone, live chat, email and knowledge base.

Servinio.com: Company Overview

Servinio.com, an excellent web hosting service provider offers services of Shared hosting, Reseller hosting, Dedicated Servers and Virtual Private Servers to clients with maximum reliability and with premium customer support 24*7*365. By offering 99.9 percent uptime guarantee it ensures clients that their sites are always online and thereby fulfilling their main goal i.e. customer satisfaction.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

Servinio.com provides 99.9 percent uptime to their customers. They make their complete efforts in keeping the servers all the time up and thereby lead to clients sites always online. It ensures high performance and optimal client satisfaction.

Free Backups on weekly basis takes place, provides increased reliability and security of data. SSL are also offered to provide max protection to site online data.

Hosting Plans

Shared Hosting, Reseller Hosting, Dedicated Servers, EdgeServer VPS plans are offered by the company consisting of various levels at which services are offered having different amount of disk space, data transfer, no. of domains hosted.

Key features offered in the web hosting plans are 99.9 percent uptime guarantee, 30 days money back guarantee, customer Service 24*7*365, Softaculous, cPanel, Direct Admin, Fantastico, weekly backups at free of cost, online Website builder for free, Litespeed, RvSkin. Some of the Add ons services are also included like processing fees for credit card, fees for setup, Dedicated IP, SSL, SSH.

Features & Control Panel

99.9 percent uptime

Customer Service for 24*7*365

30 days money back guarantee

Softaculous / CPanel

Weekly backups for free

Online Website builder for free

Litespeed, RvSkin

SSL, SSH

Support

Servinio.com offers outstanding support to clients 24*7*365. As support is required at each and every level because technical terminology is hard to understand for a common man and hosting related technical issues arises unexpectedly which are difficult to resolve. Company is having a team of technical experts who resolve technical issues qualitatively and promptly. With this, a Knowledgebase is also provided for offering assistance to clients.

Pros

Complete Customer Satisfaction

Money Back guarantee

Server Uptime guarantee

Data is safe & secure

High performance & reliability

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

A Cancellation policy of the provider allows their clients to cancel their account by giving a request for the same.

A refund policy of Servinio states, a client can ask for the full refund of his amount, on feeling unsatisfied or unhappy with the web hosting plans offered by company, within 30 days of account activation or before the next due date. It simply concludes, a 30 days money back guarantee is offered to clients and on their request, company may refund the same. But after the duration of 30 days gets over, a full refund is not done.

Domain Registration/ Transfers/ Privacy, license fees for various software like Fantastico, Softaculous, DirectAdmin, cPanel, Litespeed, RvSkin etc or for addon services like SSL, SSH, dedicated IP & fees incurred for processing of credit card and setup is not included in the refund policy.

Conclusion

Servinio.com offers their excellent hosting services like Shared hosting, reseller hosting, dedicated hosting, VPS with key features mostly required and great customer support. Overall, it ensures high performance and max reliability.