Every business wants momentum to increase its sales, brand, and customer loyalty. Social media provides a platform to reach service or product consumers, and companies utilize it to run their promotional campaigns. Monitor & insights & analysis gives the business the chance to identify the top content they reschedule or repurpose to run again. The ultimate goal of a company is to increase brand exposure. The marketing team plans the various stories involving 5W & 1H (Who, What, When, Where, Why, and How), showcasing an ideal audience and enforcing brand value.

The campaigns drive traffic to the website landing page delivering compelling information or content that the audience cares about. The landing page keywords, description, title & content must match with the stories posted on social media, as people come to them after finding them attractive and want to learn more about them.

Analyzing the campaign involves anticipating customer responses and adjusting accordingly. The business remains ready to respond to customers' expected questions or queries. The outcome of the previous campaign helps to improve and make the next campaign robust.

The business collects valuable data from your social media channels and draws actionable conclusions. They collect data from previous posts social media audit, which includes interactions with followers, impressions, engagement, clicks, or traffic. The campaign performance is analyzed to match with the objectives or goals. The key metrics evaluate the performance and optimize with demographic insights.