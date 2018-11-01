Latest News And Web Hosting Review Web-hosting

Hosting Review Web-hosting

Web-hosting Overview

Web-Hosting.com is created by true industry veterans as they power decades of knowledge and market position of Namecheap to provide customers a truly exceptional web hosting experience. Their mission is to offer the best-of-class web hosting at most competitive industry pricing and to make web hosting a more enjoyable and satisfying experience for the end user.

Reliability and Performance

SiteGeek analysis shows 99.9% uptime last week for Web-Hosting. Web-Hosting has 50% positive user sentiment on SiteGeek, based on social media content and conversations. It’s a real time snapshot of customer’s perception of hosting company and ensures hosting company is meeting user needs and convey quality service.

Hosting Plans

Their web hosting service is based around customers. Whether it is a Joomla CMS, WordPress blog, a photo gallery, a large e-commerce store or a small business website, they have a web hosting plan that will meet any requirement of customers. Plans listed are suited towards small business/home users and a variety of different website types. Web-Hosting offers both reliable web hosting and fast web hosting at affordable prices.

Features and Control Panel

Web-Hosting services are built around the LAMP (Linux Apache MySQL PHP) stack and feature the cPanel control panel, bringing excess of features and total website control to customer’s fingertips. Their servers run Linux OS for hosting to improve performance and security. Linux hosting services always feature greater consistency, allowing customers to fully concentrate on website without worrying about stability. Linux hosting plans support almost all website software and scripts. Host Drupal and Joomla CMSes, WordPress blogs, Magento and ZenCart shopping carts and much more. Web-Hosting also have a 1-Click installer for over 100 of these popular scripts. This installer will set up any of these scripts in under 30 seconds and with just 1 click.

Support

Customer can contact Web-Hosting support team through email, chat-support or submit a ticket. Helpdesk and Live-chat are available 24 by 7.

Pros

Web-Hosting provides both fast and reliable web hosting at affordable prices and also offers comprehensive 60 day money back guarantee

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

Web-Hosting offers 60 day’s money back guarantee. Customer can receive refund if their account is canceled within the initial 60 days after sign up. Refund does not apply to SSL certificates, dedicated servers, renewals, domain registration related fees or dedicated IP addresses.

Conclusion

Web-Hosting.com is element of the Namecheap group of companies. They have hosted over 150,000 websites and registered over 2 million domains through their systems. By selecting Web-Hosting to host website, customer can be confident in the knowledge that they have preferred a website provider that has many years of experience in the hosting business, a great reputation, financial stability and a desire to make customers happy. Their servers are not overloaded. This means that they can combine reliable website hosting with fast web hosting giving perfect combination for website. Selection of Linux operating system means their web servers run at optimal performance and are fully secure.