Latest News and Hosting Review Ikoula

About Company – Hosting Review Ikoula

Establishment: 1998

Headquarters: France

Data Center: six located on three continents, including two self-build ones in France

Services Offered: domain names, virtual servers (VPS), and dedicated servers

cloud services in U.S., Germany, Singapore

Achievements/Awards

EuroCloud award for “Best Cloud Infrastructure Service.”

No. of Customers: 37,000+ websites and 8,000+ virtual servers, serving 25,000+ customers

What for Customers?

High performance, high reliability, elastic scaling, and simple O&M

Uptime: 99.999%

Latest News

(AUGUST 30, 2017) Huawei Data Center Network Solution would reconstruct the data center network and resolve the issues of low bandwidth and complex O&M. It would enable public cloud customers to deploy VMs within 30 seconds in one-click mode. Also, reduces service deployment complexity, improves system reliability, and provides functions of monitoring and managing resources. Furthermore, meeting Ikoula's quick service requirements.