The web hosting companies do mass, segmented, concentrated, and micro marketing to attract new customers.

Categories customers using demographic, psychographic, behavioral, socioeconomic, occupation, and geographic information such as location (country, state, city, country), age, gender, interest, behavior, personality, product history, pattern, and other predefined attributes. The businesses define various customer segments and types, gather quantitative and quantitative data, market research, and analyze data to cluster, code, and segment customers and prospects. These segments have common characteristics, thus helping the marketing team build customer personas.

The businesses want to understand the potential consumer's needs, wants, lifestyle, age, income, spending capacity, education, profession, gender, mentality, and all other traits, affecting their business sales. Furthermore, it applies personalized marketing to be relevant and responds frequently.

The marketing team can pitch fine-tuned targeted campaign messages and content to these customer segments. The marketing team can now more efficiently use tailored campaigns regarding money, time, and other resources, increasing brand awareness and revenue and considering clients, convenience, competition, communication, consistency, creative content, and credibility.

Subject to the internal and external marketing environment, the hosting business focus

To meet specific customer need or demands, the companies offer a marketing mix on a product, price, promotion, place, people, process, and physical evidence.

