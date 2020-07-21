The International Trade Administration, U.S. Department of Commerce, manages global trade site to provide access to ITA information on promoting trade and investment, strengthening the competitiveness of U.S. industry, and ensuring fair trade and compliance with trade laws and agreements. ITA works to improve the global business environment and helps U.S. organizations compete at home and abroad.

Today, Acting Under Secretary for International Trade Joe Semsar unveiled the International Trade Administration's (ITA) new web presence. The enhanced Trade.gov and Export.gov provides a best-in-class, digital approach in connecting ITA clients with export and trade data, research, services, and experts.

Some of the new presence's key elements include a design focused on user needs that utilizes qualitative and quantitative data-driven analytics for management, continuous testing for optimization, a consistent design and appearance, functional search capabilities across all content, and mobile readiness.

Additional features will increase user experience, including new apps that support dynamic vetting of client export opportunities, access to interactive global and domestic trade statistics, and a personalized client portal experience. Furthermore, an enhanced self-service powered by artificial intelligence will be introduced in the coming months.

Joseph C. Semsar, Deputy Under Secretary for International Trade, Performing the non-exclusive functions and duties of the Under Secretary for International Trade Office of the Undersecretary said that “The most exciting aspect of today's web launch is the fundamental change in how we do digital at ITA, and how it will enable U.S. companies to engage in foreign markets. With a dedicated team of digital experts in strategy, user experience design, content management, analytics, testing, e-commerce, and development, ITA is looking to the future and making digital advancement a fundamental part of our business.”

