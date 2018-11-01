Latest News and Hosting Review IPServerOne

Key Selling Points
- Leading provider of enterprise-class hosting services in Malaysia
Services Offered: Colocation, Dedicated Server, and Cloud Server
Data Center: 4 data centers Malaysia and Singapore
Executive
co-Founder: Lee Cheung Loong
What for Customers?
- The company offers smart technology to ensure data security and efficiency.
- The company's network equipped with Anti-DDoS system deployed locally with up to Layer 7 protection
Latest News
- Launched new Tier-3 data center CJ1, in Cyberjaya, Malaysia, facilitated by intelligent Power Distribution Unit (iPDU). It would fulfill the demand for secure hosting infrastructure and technical efficiency covering various services, such as Public and Private Cloud, Disaster Recovery (DR), and Backup Solutions. It would also offer extensive data storage for local and regional corporates, e-government, insurance, medical, education, and oil and gas industries.