Latest News And Hosting Review JodoHost

Jodohost: Company Overview

Jodohost is a leading provider of hosting services since 2002. Their data center is located in Waco, Texas. They offer services including shared, reseller and semi-dedicated hosting. Some other online services are also provided by webhost such as SSL certificates and domain name registration. Company has highly skilled administrative team and advanced tools to make hosting easy for their clients. To resolve customer`s issues, they have 24/7 team available. From the last 14 years, company is making profit and delivering affordable hosting plans.

Reliability and Uptime

Company has partnered with Miami Exchange to host servers via colocation. Their data centers are developed to provide security against any attack. These are fully secured centers along with world-class biometric entry. They are controlled and managed by computer controlled environment system which helps in running all servers at top efficiency. Company uses Juniper routers, Netgear and Cisco enterprise switches set up for reliability and redundancy. For faster downloads, they are connected to multiple regional and international networks.

Through right technology with right network facility, superior uptime can be achieved. JodoHost provides servers using XEON, Opteron and Pentium 4 processors. Their solid infrastructure can tolerated server crash without any disruption in uptime. Company operates at 99.9% uptime since beginning.

Plans and Pricing

Company offers variety of hosting plans for customers. Windows hosting plans comes with unlimited mail, 400MB disk, .NET, MSSQL and more. Moreover, most reliable as web, DNS and SQL run on separate servers.

Windows VPS Hosting package includes 1GB RAM, 50GB disk, 200GB transfer and 2 Dedicated IPs. Full root access, dedicated 2.8 GHz+core also offered with this plan.

Reseller hosting plan have features such as .NET, MSSQL2008, Unlimited mail, 6GB disk, H-Sphere CP and unlimited domains.

Dedicated Server comes with core i7 3770, 4 TBs transfer, 8GB RAM, 4IPs, 1-500GB SATA HDD, plesk 30 domains and supports Linux and Windows.

Company wants customers to grow with them, that’s why they provide scalability through plans like dedicated servers and VPS hosting.

Features and Control Panel

JodoHost is a certified Microsoft Gold partner. Other hosting companies refuse to refund the amount of the customer but with this company, clients are fully assured regarding money back guarantee. ISO 9001 certification with the company follows international standards, to collaborate with other hosting companies requiring certification. Companies with ISO 90001 certification are very rare. Their network speed is commendable and reliable with good line up at affordable price. Additionally, they have outstanding option for Microsoft users.

JodoHost offers H-sphere control panel system. It is a sophisticated account management system providing advanced features. Through this, customers can easily access from any internet connection and easy navigation. Controls are based on side panel navigation bar. cPanel helps users to control email functions, manage database, view usage and traffic , and access support center from control panel.

Technical Support

Customer support is provided 24/7 via live chat and telephone that is toll free and customers can call anytime. All clients get access to online support ticket system where they submit ticket through control panel and get quick help. Their support team has 20+ seasoned professional with years of experience. Team has US and Indian IT professionals both.

Pros

Excellent features, 9001 certification, good network and high uptime, plans are affordable and feature rich.

Cons

No support for Linux, Low performance over the years.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

All new accounts get 30 day money back guarantee with this hosting. However, clients can cancel their hosting service within 30 day of sign up and get full refund.

Conclusive Remark

Overall, JodoHost has created web hosting solution which fits any sized website. Their datacenter is rock solid and reliable. In fact, their colocation data center offers 99.9% uptime. Plans are wide and affordable for beginner using Windows advanced platforms. Control panel choice for account management along with H-sphere provided by parallels. Therefore, if clients looking for feature rich web hosting company to grow online business, JodoHost is the good option.