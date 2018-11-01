Latest News Web Hosting Review Simplymailsolutions

‘Simply Mail Solutions’ is an ISO certified company and is also a certified Microsoft Gold partner. It offers many services such as web hosting, email hosting, Hosted Microsoft Exchange, dedicated servers, domain transfer, domain name registration, and Microsoft Office 365. It also offers 99.9% guaranteed network uptime. Simplymailsolutions.com provides round the clock customer support that is available round the clock on phone, email and live chat to sort out any hosting issues that may come up. Customers can also connect with the company on social media via Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Google +.

Simplymailsolutions.com : Company Overview

Simplymailsolutions.com is an expert service provider of cloud services. There are 250,000,000 emails hosted on its server infrastructure. Simply Mail Solutions is the leading web hosting company. Recently, it has increased the storage sizes across their web hosting packages and for this purpose they have not charged any extra amount from their customers.

In the beginning, it has only 10GB of storage but currently it is offering unlimited storage. So that customers have sufficient space now to upload their business critical websites. It also offers 99.9% uptime guarantee with the backup facility. It has upgraded its control panel to the latest version of Parallels Plesk 10 too. It allows its users to administer easily their websites and domains. It also includes a full website building tool with the one-click-install facility of industry-known programs, Like – Drupal, WordPress or Joomla.

Reliability and Uptime Report

Simply mail solutions has achieved 100% uptime last week. With 0 existing domains were deleted, 0 domains were transferred away, 0 new domains were registered with Simply mail solutions and 0 domains were transferred to Simply mail solutions from other web hosts.

Plan and Pricing

Simplymailsolutions.com offers the services of – cloud productivity, email hosting, email add-ons, domain names, business web hosting, VPS and dedicated servers. It has a hosted Microsoft exchange plan which is UK based Hosted Business Email, Office 365 business premium which is complete Office 365 package and Email encryption which offers total email security.

Features and Control Panel

It offers the facility of email archiving, which has various features. They are – Long-term archiving, protect you, email continuity and attachment. It has Zimbra Collaboration Suite, business web hosting, Microsoft Exchange Basic. It has Long-term email retention, which is an essential part of industry sectors. Its UltraVault email archiving solution helps flawlessly with Microsoft Exchange with every message you send or receive. It stores the email automatically in the cloud. Its archiving service also includes spam filtering and continuity for email. It has world-class 24/7 free UK support system. It has Plesk 10 web hosting control panel available. It has various features with ease to use. It helps to manage your website. Technical Support

It offers 24/7/3665 technical support for its all products. It has less than 1 minute wait time. It has friendly technical support service. It provides the facility of unlimited technical support through email and phone which is a free service. Moreover, for it`s all support system it provides standard geographic UK phone numbers. It has Email set-up that support documents and has UK based support team. Its technical support staff is knowledgeable, experienced and dedicated. They are always ready to help and support its customers. It also offers technical support through live chat.

Pros

Simplymailsolutions.com has various pros, some of the major pros are – talented people, different template categories and colour schemes, extremely easy to create and upload a professional website through an intuitive control panel interface for small and medium-sized enterprises hosted solutions, rich and intuitive web hosting solution, 24/7 technical support, 99.9% uptime and many more. Conclusion:

Simplymailsolutions.com offers you to access your email archive anywhere and at any time through the simple web-based portal. It has various features. Recently it has upgraded its services and features. It offers Plesk 10, which is a great control panel. It has great uptime, with amazing technical support staff. Overall it is a great web hosting company.