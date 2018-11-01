Latest News And Web Hosting Review Shopify

Web Hosting Review Shopify
USP
- Best tool to create an online store
Services Offered – Web Hosting Review Shopify
- E-commerce tools with a more extensive selection of themes
Web Hosting Plans
Basic Plan
Costs: $29 per month
A customer gets access to all vital store creation tools to create a professional online store.
Top-tier Advanced Plan
- Costs: $299 per month
- More profound Insights: Subscribers get full control of reports and data on the performance of an online store. It could streamline operations and sales and results in increased profits.
Hosting Features
web hosting, domain name, feature-rich platform
Customers – Web Hosting Review Shopify
Number of Customers: 600,000+ online stores across the globe
What for Customers?
- Affordable
- Trial Period: 14-days, after that customer required to upgrade to a paid subscription plan
- Support: 3rd-party support in the form of Shopify apps
Competitors: WooCommerce, Magento