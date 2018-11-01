Latest News And Web Hosting Review Shopify

Web Hosting Review Shopify

USP

Best tool to create an online store

Services Offered – Web Hosting Review Shopify

E-commerce tools with a more extensive selection of themes

Web Hosting Plans

Basic Plan

Costs: $29 per month

A customer gets access to all vital store creation tools to create a professional online store.

Top-tier Advanced Plan

Costs: $299 per month

More profound Insights: Subscribers get full control of reports and data on the performance of an online store. It could streamline operations and sales and results in increased profits.

Hosting Features

web hosting, domain name, feature-rich platform

Customers – Web Hosting Review Shopify

Number of Customers: 600,000+ online stores across the globe

What for Customers?

Affordable

Trial Period : 14-days, after that customer required to upgrade to a paid subscription plan

Competitors: WooCommerce, Magento