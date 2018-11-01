Latest News and Hosting Review JellyFish

Key Selling Points

The world's most prominent boutique global agency

A certified Google marketing partner

Establishment: 1999

Offices: Across the U.S., Europe, and South Africa

Executive

Managing director, Head of U.S. Agency: Jim Hamilton

EVP managing director: Kevin Buerger

Awards/Achievement: The prestigious Performance Agency of the Year Award at the Drum Search Awards.

Services Offered

Creates digital strategy and execution on a foundation of innovation, transparency and continual training

Deliver paid search, SEO, social media, display, email, analytics, optimization, creative and development solutions

Uses marketing channels, platforms, and devices to create winning strategy and digital journey

What for Customers?

Provides a full suite of award-winning technology and talent

Latest News

(October 17, 2017) Rackspace Taps Jellyfish U.S. as Digital Agency of Record. The company would work with Rackspace to drive results of its business units. Hence, improve revenue growth and profitability in North American and UK markets through digital strategy, audience and media planning, pay-per-click (PPC), search engine optimization (SEO), social media, analytics, conversion rate optimization (CRO), creative and development solutions.