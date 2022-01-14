A hosting provider always wants its customers to be in touch, i.e., build a good relationship by regular and sustained communication. It is incredibly effective for retention and loyalty strategies, increasing customer lifetime value, lead nurturing, and ultimately driving sales from potential and existing customers.

Most providers send scheduled email messages to the segmented customer or followers list through their control panel. The panel provides email automation tools that let hosting companies send the right messages to the right people at the right time using automated workflows.

The several types of automated tactical emails include:

Autoresponders: Use Canned Responses to Send Pre-Written/Saved Responses. Follow-up email messages are sent after someone has filled out a form. The purpose reinforces the brand and delivers the requested content to the correct email address.

Sales Nurturing Emails: Marketers can help sales teams create nurturing programs to scale follow-up efforts and tell sales when to reach out to current or potential customers.

Snackable Content Emails: Most commonly used in nurturing programs, snackable content is short and meant to be shared. Their purpose is to drive brand engagement. It allows to automate requests for feedback, send exclusive offers to high spending customers, and trigger re-engagement campaigns if subscribers are straying.

Invitational Emails: Used to invite people to webinars, events, and other unique campaigns, to have the person register and confirm interest.

Identifier Emails: Used to determine a customer's stage in the buyers' JourneyJourney. The goal is to have the customer self-select into a scene of the buyers' JourneyJourney by taking direct action via a link click.

Message personalization: Message personalization and ad retargeting are marketing techniques designed to show prospects and customers that “you know them.” With message personalization, a company may send an email that features a specific category of products that a customer has previously browsed online. Ad retargeting will display a company's banner ads in a search browser, even after users have stopped searching on that site.

The webmail tools enable customers to use labels to automatically sort incoming messages, use filters to automatically forward and mark emails, remove promotional emails out of Inbox automatically, and auto-delete emails after X number of days. The best email marketing automation software providers include:

GetResponse

GetResponse MailChimp is an all-in-one marketing platform that helps manage and talk to clients, customers, and other interested parties. The software focuses on healthy contact management practices, beautifully designed campaigns, and robust data analysis.

Wishpond

Benchmark Email

Keap

Mailjet

Omnisend

ConvertKit

