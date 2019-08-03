SEO Hosting WordPress

WordPress is a free and open-source content management system (CMS) that is based on PHP and MySQL. It is installed on a web server that either is part of an Internet hosting service or is a network host itself. Its features include plug-in architecture and template system. WordPress is the most popular blogging system which is used on the Web, at more than 60 million websites. It provides powerful security, stunning speed with best-in-class customer service. WordPress is not just a platform but a passion.

Best WordPress Hosting

Choosing the best web hosting to fulfill your needs can improve your SEO and also increase sales. There are various types of WordPress hosting options which are online available, such as – Free, VPS, Shared, Dedicated, and Managed WordPress hosting. There is various largest unofficial WordPress resource site which receives millions of pageviews per month. The goal of these companies is to offer the best service to their clients. There are many officials “WordPress” recommended hosting provider too. You never have to worry about your website being slow even when there is a lot of traffic with these official providers. Some of them also offer a free domain with a free site builder & templates. They offer reliable performance for business class hosting & have award-winning technical support with 99.9% uptime. They assist in optimizing for active bloggers and provides excellent scalability for your blog's growth.

WordPress Plans & Packages

These WordPress companies offer various plans. They have lots of packages for personal, professional, business, premium & enterprise-grade needs. They have plans for beginners to professionals. You can choose any of the plans as per your need & budget.

Features Of WordPress

They handle the hosting setup and manage hectic work so that you can focus on creating an amazing website. Their plans include access to 1,000s themes and plugins, daily backups & 1-click restore, a one-click migration tool, 150+ interactive WordPress walkthroughs and training videos, 24/7 technical support, automatic WordPress Core software and security updates, great uptime, money-back guarantee and much more. WordPress plans are fast, scalable, and secure.

Technical Support Of WordPress Hosting Companies

They have professional full-time engineering staff who are skilled, dedicated & knowledgeable. If you have questions, then they have answers. They are always ready to help & assist you. The main of these companies are customer satisfaction.

SEO

SEO stands for Search Engine Optimization. SEO web hosting services are basically designed to provide you multiple C Class IP addresses on a single hosting account. So you can create quality back links for your websites from single hosting account & can manage it from your control panel. These different C Class IP addresses enable you to perform better in search engines and also can increase your website traffic. SEO targets on different kinds of search which includes – academic search, local search, news search image search, video search, and industry-specific vertical search engines and much more. It assists in promoting and improving a website to increase a number of visitors which the site receives from search engines.

SEO Hosting WordPress

SEO Hosting with one click WordPress install is mainly designed for those who require advanced SEO tools. SEO Hosting on multiple C Class IP hosting provides you search engine optimization benefit to your each website or blog. They offer great uptime with the fast serving of web pages. They also offer less likely to go down due to hard drive crashes to your site.