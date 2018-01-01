Latest News And Web Hosting review AspirationHosting

‘Aspiration Hosting Inc’ is a leader in offering reliable cloud hosting solutions. It was founded in 2006 and today hosts more than 25,000 websites. Aspirationhosting.com offers customers a 99.9% network uptime guarantee. It furthermore provides 24/7/365 technical support from a team of well-trained engineers. The client support team is very competent and reached via live chat, telephone and e-mail 24/7. It offers a variety of hosting services and products such as Magento 1&2 optimized cloud hosting, web hosting, cloud servers, and CDN. It delivers stable, reliable and high-performance hosting solutions, to ensure it, the company uses an optimized cloud hosting platform and pure SSD storage.

Aspiration Hosting Overview

Aspiration Hosting established in year 2008, specializes in high-performance hosting services with main focus on Magento Hosting solutions as well as other PHP Applications like WordPress, Joomla, SimpleMachines Forum (SMF), Drupal, etc. Aspiration Hosting is fairly new when it comes to hosting companies, with many clocking up 10-15 year. Aspiration have been around since 2008 but in that time they have poured their vast knowledge and helpful customer feedback into the service they offer, to provide a reliable and well-priced hosting platform for both small scale companies and large organizations.

Aspiration Hosting: Reliability and Performance

SiteGeek analysis shows 99.9% uptime last week for Aspiration Hosting. Up Time % is the amount of time websites hosted by the hosting company are available for users or visitors. Aspiration Hosting time and again consistent high up-time percentages very close to 100%, means sites hosted by Aspiration Hosting are available 24/7 or exceptionally close to 24/7. Aspiration Hosting has 100% positive user sentiment on SiteGeek, based on social media content and conversations. It’s a real time snapshot of customer’s perception of hosting company and ensures hosting company is meeting user needs and convey quality service.

Aspiration Hosting Plans

Aspiration Hosting exclusively specialize in Magento-optimized hosting. In addition to the many plan-specific features, all plans offered by Aspiration Hosting include several key items. Installatron and Softaculous installers, Magento optimization Unlimited addon, parked, and subdomains, Unlimited email and file transfer protocol (FTP) accounts Unlimited MySQL databases

Aspiration Hosting: Features and Control Panel

Features include: Free site transfer, Free secure shell (SSH) access, enabled on demand CloudLinux with cPanel hosting control panel SpamAssassin Ruby on Rails compatible, Daily R1Soft CDP and MySQL backups, LightSpeed Web server, PHP Hypertext Preprocessor (PHP) support, 30 day money back guarantee, 99.9% uptime service level agreement, SEO Tools by Attracts and merchant account included, Aspireplus UK plan: 24 GB RAM Dual quad-core CPUs 2048 MB memory limit Aspire, Aspireplus, and Inspire US plans: 32 GB RAM Dual six-core CPU Up to 3072 MB memory limit, depending on plan chosen Percona MySQL

Aspiration Hosting Support

Helpdesk is available 24 by 7, 365 days a year. Ticketing support system is the company’s favored method for customers to contact technical support. Real-time support is available via chat, but only for basic assistance. For self-help, customers may access knowledge base populated with in-depth guides and frequently asked questions (FAQs). Customers may also access Flash video tutorials for self-help.

Pros

Magento-optimized plans, Range of tools and features, Good support services

Cons

No cloud-based or virtual private server scalable options

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

Customer can only cancel account by opening a support ticket with Aspiration Hosting billing department giving details like: Client Area Email, Last Payment Transaction ID, cPanel Domain, and Reason for Cancellation. If customer does not cancel using the procedures set in the above, account will not be canceled and will be subject to charges. Accounts canceled under Aspiration Hosting 30 day money back guarantee are subject to a full refund for the hosting account only (less any additional fees), Unless the account was purchased under a special promotion started by Aspiration Hosting

Conclusion

Aspiration Hosting is offering hosting solutions just right for medium to small business in the United States of America and United Kingdom. Managed and unmanaged options mean customer can find a plan for them self, regardless of tech skills. All plans are optimized for running Magento, a popular eCommerce application. If your Web-based business needs competitively priced, reliable hosting and integrated eCommerce tools, Aspiration Hosting might be a great solution for you.