Types of Hosting Services

There are three different categories of web hosting which are primarily based on servers we choose. These are known as dedicated, shared or virtual, and reseller.

With dedicated web hosting, our website is the only site on the server with our own dedicated IP address, shared web hosting involves an account with a company to whom we pay an annual fee for such service.

In shared hosting we get to use a pre-set amount of space and bandwidth. we are usually allowed to host only one domain name at a time and the costs are much less than dedicated web hosting.

In reseller web hosting, a web host buys a sizeable plan from a larger company which in turns owns and maintains the server in its data center. The reseller subdivides this huge plan into smaller plans and resells smaller chunks to individual users.

The individual user may get all the facilities and privileges with a reseller web host as reseller would have with a web host that owns its own servers.

Companies that offer reseller web hosting packages are again divided two categories. The first category have the large data centers with hundreds of web servers while the second lease or co-locate their own dedicated servers in secure date centre facilities.

The firms consisting of large data centers focus their skills on server maintenance and administration.

Reseller companies employ the practice of division of labor where they tend to concentrate more on technical aspects leaving the marketing and some customer services to the resellers.

In the second category companies offering reseller web hosting packages may actually own the server and even maintain it.

Keeping the server in another company’s data center often allows them to benefit from improved security and a faster connection to the Internet among other things.

Choosing a reseller means choosing a plan that is more attractive than that of most big companies.

Choosing the best reseller means better support, more reliability, and better overall pricing. The benefits and drawbacks of business reseller hosting companies are extensively describe throughout the site.

If we need the personal attention a small business can offer our site, we should certainly look around at our affordable hosting Reseller Hosting, Dedicated Hosting, Shared Hosting plans – CPWebHosting articles to make some decisions for ourself.

Whether we're looking for linux hosting or a windows platform, our articles cover all of the bases.Which can be best.

To look for in a reseller, we'll also tell about some of the best folks on the market today.Being online is just part of today's marketscape, and affordable hosting reseller companies can help us get where we need to be in terms of the world wide web.

Looking for an affordable hosting Reseller Hosting, Dedicated Hosting, Shared Hosting plans – CPWebHosting? In order for any site to be on the internet, it has to be hosted on a server somewhere.

If we're like most, buying our own server is expensive and over the top. For many, buying a server is a pointless endeavor.

Keeping own server is expensive and time consuming. As a result, dozens of affordable hosting services have popped up, allowing people, businesses, and groups to have a place online to store their site, their videos, images, etc that will be accessible to them all of the time.

Resellers are groups or companies that buy space from one company, then sell it to us. There are lots of reasons to do this.

Reselling to us might help make their business more profitable. Many people even choose to become affordable hosting reseller organizations as part of their business structure.

There are few resources involved, and for most, it means profit for the company.

Moreover, because most companies who compete in the reseller market are web designers and other related companies, it makes sense that they should offer this as part of their services.