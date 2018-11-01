Ananova

Expert Web Hosting Community

Home » Latest Webhosting News » story » Latest News and Hosting Review Dragify

Latest News and Hosting Review Dragify

Services Offered – Hosting Review Dragify

  • Windows Central Digital
  • Host website for life
  • Lifetime subscription to Dragify and Web hosting for life, for $49.99.

Features – Hosting Review Dragify

  • create a professional-grade website
  • drag-n-drop placement
  • 44 pre-designed HTML snippets
  • style editor: provides the ability to format text, add a background color, change fonts and more in the
  • import and export pages, hyperlink or rearrange
  • add search engine optimization (SEO) to improve your search engine ranking

What for Customers?

  • high-speed, high-security
  • No coding skills required
  • drag-and-drop site construction
  • SEO-friendly site
  • Hosting on Litespeed Web Servers which handles traffic spikes and neutralizes DDoS attacks
  • CloudLinux installed hosting providing better security

Dragify Providers

  • TheNextWeb (TNW) offers Dragify website builder and hosting for a lifetime for $49.99. The plan includes CageFS Hacker Protection, CloudLinux and Enterprise RAID storage.

Latest News – Hosting Review Dragify

  • (April 12, 2018) 90% discount on a lifetime Of Dragify's Website Hosting And Builder
  • (October 07, 2017) Pay once to host your website for life
%d bloggers like this: