Latest News and Hosting Review Dragify

Services Offered – Hosting Review Dragify
- Windows Central Digital
- Host website for life
- Lifetime subscription to Dragify and Web hosting for life, for $49.99.
Features – Hosting Review Dragify
- create a professional-grade website
- drag-n-drop placement
- 44 pre-designed HTML snippets
- style editor: provides the ability to format text, add a background color, change fonts and more in the
- import and export pages, hyperlink or rearrange
- add search engine optimization (SEO) to improve your search engine ranking
What for Customers?
- high-speed, high-security
- No coding skills required
- drag-and-drop site construction
- SEO-friendly site
- Hosting on Litespeed Web Servers which handles traffic spikes and neutralizes DDoS attacks
- CloudLinux installed hosting providing better security
Dragify Providers
- TheNextWeb (TNW) offers Dragify website builder and hosting for a lifetime for $49.99. The plan includes CageFS Hacker Protection, CloudLinux and Enterprise RAID storage.
Latest News – Hosting Review Dragify
- (April 12, 2018) 90% discount on a lifetime Of Dragify's Website Hosting And Builder
- (October 07, 2017) Pay once to host your website for life