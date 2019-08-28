Reseller Hosting Market

Reseller hosting works in this way a web host provides a reseller hosting account to the reseller who then resells this space and bandwidth to his or her own clients.

The reseller is able to create his or her own hosting plans and is presented as the hosting company. Most web hosts will offer reseller hosting accounts and some will even provide special support for their resellers.

The capital outlay and resources is provided by the web host, reseller web hosting is a simple and cost-effective way to start providing web hosting services.

Reseller web hosting is good for a small web host who wants some experience in the web hosting industry. A company or individual which owns a dedicated server can create a reseller web hosting account in the same way they create a shared hosting account.

With a reseller web hosting account, however, we have more control. We are allowed to set up multiple web sites/domain names with our account, which can then be resold to potential customers.

Resellers are small-business owners who obtain hosting services from another web host, then offer those services for sale to other customers under their own business name.

Many web hosts offer pre-packaged hosting plans at a discount rate to resellers, while others sell set amounts of disk space and bandwidth that resellers can allocate to customers in whatever amounts treseller choose, and at whatever prices reseller choose.

Becoming a reseller can be a relatively low cost, low risk way to enter the hosting business. Still, it’s smart for anyone considering a reseller business to spend some time researching both the hosting industry in general and the reseller market in particular.

Reseller-focused sites with articles, forums and other resources for the would-be reseller include Reseller Hosting, Dedicated Hosting, Shared Hosting plans – CPWebHosting, Hosting Reseller, the Reseller Review and The Web Host Industry Review’s section for resellers.

As the web hosting industry continues to boom, many small firms resell backbone web hosting packages under their own private labels. Thousands of companies resell web hosting packages to consumers, providing specialty services and their own expert support.

Backbone web hosts are happy to provide small firms the tools and discounts necessary toReseller Hosting, Dedicated Hosting, Shared Hosting plans – CPWebHosting their web hosting plans.

Resell the web hosting plans,this allows the backbone providers to gain customers they normally wouldn't have had, and the resellers to succeed by earning significant profits.

The discounted plans can be quite impressive, in some cases up to 50% less than the regular cost to direct backbone customers. Depending on which additional features our firm provides such as web design, specialized advice, or other types of services we can set the price accordingly.

Resellers are often considered individuals who have multiple domains and wish to receive discounts by hosting several of them at a single hosting provider.

If we are planning to resell web hosting packages, there are certain things we'll want to prepare for. First, a reliable provider is key factor for successful reselling.

Most hosts will require us to provide customer technical support so it's wise to ensure we have the necessary time or staff to handle this. As a Reseller Hosting, Dedicated Hosting, Shared Hosting plans – CPWebHosting, our web host will provide us online administration tools, however we will be responsible for using these tools online. Many hosting companies also offer resellers more advanced tools than they provide to general users.

As a reseller we can sell the following types of services under our own private-label:

General web site hosting Virtual storefront hosting Dedicated Server hosting Co-located server hosting Additional portal services

Look for leading web hosts that can fix problems quickly, and meet the needs of customers efficiently. As a reseller it will be our duty to handle hosting problems directly through our web hosting service.

If we end up with a difficulty in fixing a client's problem, we'll have to turn to the backbone provider for help. Inquire with the web host whether there are any additional support call costs beyond a certain volume each month.