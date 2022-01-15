A variety of statistics or metrics data enables the marketing team to determine the ROI of marketing efforts like CTAs, blog posts, channel performance. The marketers see how many people a campaign reaches, understand customers segmentation analysis, identify opportunities for improvement, make data-informed predictions, optimize results, prevent repetitive results, monitor trends performance, and discover hidden opportunities.

Marketing analytics includes:

Measuring performance.

Managing it based on specific benchmarks.

analyze current and previous data

effective content converting prospects into customers, the products or services tend to sell more as a marketing campaign.

Building future campaigns and marketing initiatives based on that information.

Marketing analytics dashboards offer marketers information in real-time, profound insights into customer preferences and trends beyond the obvious sales and lead generation applications. The marketers can view the performance of their campaign on different marketing channels, social media, blogging, email marketing, and SEO. Measure the effectiveness and cohesiveness of a tangible story to its audience. Further, this information is used in all parts of a campaign that makes digital marketing strategy coordinated and integrated, i.e., for audience segmentation, content development, email automation, omnichannel communication, and message personalization.

A campaign roadmap measures how to assemble, manage & launch a plan that allows for better coordination, collaboration, and management from a centralized location. It's beyond the basics of setting business and marketing goals, identifying targets, and creating a content strategy. Thus, it results in marketing efficiency that helps increase marketing velocity and the overall effectiveness of campaigns.

