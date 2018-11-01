Latest News And Web Hosting Review Dedicatednode

Dedicated Node : Company Overview

DedicatedNode, a premier & private web hosting provider, owned by a family, based outside Philadelphia, PA, offers IT Hosting Solutions and Business Solutions. Services offered are backed by Trained Professionals, SLA Policies, Billing, Sales, Technical Support, and Customer Support 24*7. Their mission is to deliver max satisfaction to clients and to achieve this, they are doing everything required. Company is not only serving the clients, businesses are also served by them which need a trustworthy and responsive solution which meets their requirements and budget. Company is fiscally responsible, free of debt and mainly focus on the financials so as to ensure high stability to their clients.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

Network of company is completely optimized by using high quality switches and routers and security measures.

To offer high reliability, high performance, affordability, it is using top company standard servers like Cisco, Dell and top products of the top companies.

CloudFlare offered by company offers protection to websites and also accelerates them. Web pages delivery is optimized on automated basis leads to fast loading of them results in high and best performance.

SSL Certificate (Secure Socket Layer), a security feature, adds security to website.

Off-site Remote FTP/VPS Backup is another feature which offers reliable & remote backup of data on their server. Data is stored on servers which is accessible for 24×7.

Hosting Plans

SSD VPS Plans offers features like SolusVM Control Panel, Offsite Backups, 30-Day Money Back Guarantee, 99.9% Uptime Guarantee,

Fully Dedicated Node : Company Overview

DedicatedNode, a premier & private web hosting provider, owned by a family, based outside Philadelphia, PA, offers IT Hosting Solutions and Business Solutions. Services offered are backed by Trained Professionals, SLA Policies, Billing, Sales, Technical Support, and Customer Support 24*7. Their mission is to deliver max satisfaction to clients and to achieve this, they are doing everything required. Company is not only serving the clients, businesses are also served by them which need a trustworthy and responsive solution which meets their requirements and budget. Company is fiscally responsible, free of debt and mainly focus on the financials so as to ensure high stability to their clients.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

Network of company is completely optimized by using high quality switches and routers and security measures.

To offer high reliability, high performance, affordability, it is using top company standard servers like Cisco, Dell and top products of the top companies.

CloudFlare offered by company offers protection to websites and also accelerates them. Web pages delivery is optimized on automated basis leads to fast loading of them results in high and best performance.

SSL Certificate (Secure Socket Layer), a security feature, adds security to website.

Off-site Remote FTP/VPS Backup is another feature which offers reliable & remote backup of data on their server. Data is stored on servers which is accessible for 24×7.

Hosting Plans

SSD VPS Plans offers features like SolusVM Control Panel, Offsite Backups, 30-Day Money Back Guarantee, 99.9% Uptime Guarantee, Fully Managed, Full Root Access, Dedicated Account Manager without any setup fees.

Enterprise VPS Hosting plans offers features such as cPanel & SolusVM Control panel, Offsite Backups, 30-Day Money Back Guarantee, 99.9% Uptime Guarantee, Dedicated Account Manager with 24*7 support and no setup fees.

Features & Control Panel

SSL Certificate

Off-site Remote FTP/VPS Backup

Cloudflare

cPanel & WHM

WHMCS

Free Migration

24*7*365 Customer Service

SolusVM Control Panel

30-Days Money Back Guarantee

99.9% Uptime Guarantee

Dedicated Account Manager

Support

In terms of rendering support to clients, Dedicated Node is doing a good job. If clients are facing any kind of technical issue or they are looking for any useful advice or seeking some important info, their team of customer care is available for 24*7. They tried to resolve the issues ASAP and qualitatively.

Pros

Easy-to-use control panel

Safe & Secure Backups for server

Safe & Secure storage of FTP

Support offered for round the clock

No fees incurred for setup

Maximum Uptime guarantee

Money Back Guarantee

Award Winning Technical Support

Cancellation policy/ Refund policy

A 30 Days money back guarantee is offered to customers of Dedicated Node. This states that if a customer is not satisfied with the services of company, he may ask for a refund within duration of 30 days from the date of service issued and company may refund the same.

Conclusion

With relevant and useful features such as money back guarantee, high uptime guarantee, good customer support, control panel features, SSL Solutions, Cloudflare and others, this combination leads to make Dedicated Node an excellent web hosting provider.