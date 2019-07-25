Bloggers don't want to go towards the technical side of domain name registration, web hosting, and SEO. They want to write and share to the online sphere.
- Traveler sharing their journey experiences, stories, hotels, and restaurant reviews
- Passionate Mothers: teaching joy of book reading and storytelling
- Creative People: Posting new ideas.
- Reviewers: Writing reviews of products and services.
Hosting Requirements
- Flexible and scalable data storage: For content, images, videos, and applications. Simple solution for the storage and retrieval user-generated content, logs and backups