Joe Head named Senior Vice President of Sales Engineering

INTRUSION Inc., a leading provider of entity identification, high-speed data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection services, is expanding its sales and engineering teams to support its continued growth.

Joe Head, one of the INTRUSION's co-founders, has been named Senior Vice President of Sales Engineering. In this role, he will lead a team of engineers who will support the sales team's efforts to help demonstrate the technology and value of INTRUSION's newest cybersecurity solution, Shield™, to potential customers.

Jack B. Blount, President, and CEO of INTRUSION said: “Because of Joe's 30+ years of technical expertise, along with his experience partnering with government entities to support their cybersecurity strategies, he is the right person to lead a team of systems engineers to develop our solutions further to address customer needs.

Head has served as a director with INTRUSION since the Company was founded in 1983. Before that, he served as Product Marketing Manager and Marketing Engineer at Honeywell Optoelectronics. In this role, the Head will oversee a team of seven systems engineers and the recently named Vice President of Sales, Tina Carnow.

“After working with Tina for just a few short months, I was impressed with her leadership and depth of knowledge. We are excited to see her accelerate the pace of our sales growth,” said Blount.

Carnow has served as INTRUSION's Southwest Regional Director and is moving to the Vice President role with more than 20 years of experience in technology sales. Prior to INTRUSION, she successfully led sales teams for five companies and was SVP of Sales & Marketing for Adicio. She will be responsible for growing direct sales to large customers for Shield across the country.

About INTRUSION Inc.

It is a global provider of entity identification, high-speed data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection solutions.

INTRUSION's family of solutions includes Shield™, a combination of plug-n-play hardware, software, global data, and real-time Artificial Intelligence (AI) services that provide organizations with the most robust cybersecurity defense possible, TraceCop™ for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant™ for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

INTRUSION's solutions help protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, protecting, analyzing, and reporting attacks or misuse of classified, private, and regulated information for government and enterprise networks.

Company & Media Contact Julia Kramer jkramer@intrusion.com P: 972-301-3635