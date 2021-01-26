WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Commerce announced new appointees to lead the agency under the Biden-Harris Administration. The appointments represent a diverse and accomplished group of individuals committed to advancing the economy for all Americans. In partnership with dedicated career civil servants, these key appointments will promote job creation and economic growth. While also advancing key priority areas for the Biden-Harris Administration, including containing the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing the climate crisis, ensuring equitable job creation, and helping businesses and communities build back better.

“President Biden is building a team at the Department of Commerce that will deliver on his promise to build our economy back better,” said incoming Chief of Staff Mike Harney. “Together, we will promote equitable economic growth that strengthens U.S. businesses, creates good-paying jobs, invests in solutions to climate change, fosters innovation, and advances racial equity. The crises facing our country are urgent, and we are ready to get to work for the American people.”

The new appointments are listed in alphabetical order:

Cynthia Aragon – White House Liaison

– White House Liaison Brittany Caplin – Deputy Director of Public Affairs and Press Secretary, Office of the Secretary

– Deputy Director of Public Affairs and Press Secretary, Office of the Secretary Antwaun Griffin – Senior Advisor to the Secretary on COVID-19

– Senior Advisor to the Secretary on COVID-19 Camilo Haller – Confidential Assistant, Office of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs

– Confidential Assistant, Office of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs Mike Harney – Incoming Chief of Staff

– Incoming Chief of Staff Natalie Evans Harris – Senior Advisor to the Secretary

– Senior Advisor to the Secretary Othniel Harri s – Special Assistant, Office of the General Counsel

s – Special Assistant, Office of the General Counsel Christopher Hof f – Deputy Assistant Secretary for Services, International Trade Administration

f – Deputy Assistant Secretary for Services, International Trade Administration Karen Hyun – Chief of Staff, National Oceanic, and Atmospheric Administration

– Chief of Staff, National Oceanic, and Atmospheric Administration Letise LaFeir – Senior Advisor, National Oceanic, and Atmospheric Administration

– Senior Advisor, National Oceanic, and Atmospheric Administration Sean Manning – Press Assistant, Office of the Secretary

– Press Assistant, Office of the Secretary Meghan Maury – Senior Advisor, U.S. Census Bureau

– Senior Advisor, U.S. Census Bureau Lauren Oppenheimer – Director of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs, Office of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs

– Director of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs, Office of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs Quentin Palfrey – Deputy General Counsel, Office of the General Counsel

– Deputy General Counsel, Office of the General Counsel Feras Sleiman – Congressional Affairs Specialist, Bureau of Industry and Security

– Congressional Affairs Specialist, Bureau of Industry and Security Ike Umunnah – Director of Public Affairs, Economic Development Administration

– Director of Public Affairs, Economic Development Administration Meron Yohannes – Policy Advisor, Office of Policy and Strategic Planning

Source: Press Release Date: Monday, January 25, 2021 News Media Contact: Office of Public Affairs, 202-482-4883