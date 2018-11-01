Latest News And Web Hosting Review Lunarpages

Hosting Review Lunarpages

About Company – Hosting Review Lunarpages

USP

The company hosts the biggest and the best in the industry

Tthe largest web host in the world.

Data Center

Riverside (California), San Diego (CA), and Las Vegas (Nevada)

These datacenters include AIS (San Diego) and Marquisnet, two of the most prestigious buildings in the world.

Redundant Power, Network Equipment, and Climate Control

Target Customers: personal websites, small business, e-commerce shops, Fortune 100 corporations, dedicated customers

Number of Customers: 150,000+

What about Customers?

Reliable and Affordable hosting services

Around the clock monitoring & management

Support: 24.7.365 via an optimized call center in Anaheim, California and several satellite technicians in various parts of the United States.

The services of Lunarpages

Now if you are looking for an honest review on Lunarpages on one particular website; the chances are that you will not find it. You will come across websites that have mixed opinions about the services. However if you go through this review you will get a complete picture on the services provided by Lunarpages Wide range of services.

There is no doubt that the company has a wide range of services that you can choose from depending on your requirements. From reseller packages, domain registration to services related to web hosting this company provides it all. The official website for the company is very easy to navigate and you can go through it to get a better idea. The prices that the company charges for its services are not at all high.

Company profile

This company was started way back in the year 2001; back then the company started out small but today the scene is a lot different. Today the company is one of the leading Reseller hosting service provider. The Company provides services that are very compatible with both Windows and Linux. The company faced certain technical problems in the past but today it is capable of providing good services. Today the company has become a household name.

Customer service

There are certain areas of the services provided by the company that need to be stepped up for example the chat applications; however it is worth noticing that the technical support given by the company has improved a lot more than before. You can also do some research on your own to find out about the services provided by the company. There are various forums on the internet that you can go through to learn about the company.

Performance

Now if you are worried about the performance then you should so some research and carry out some comparisons before you march ahead. This company is known to provide various services to the customers. Customized packages are also given to the customers depending on their special requirements. The best part about this company is that they offer a money back scheme for one month; which means you can rely on the company.

Reputation

When it comes to discussing the company’s reputation, the above mentioned points are more than enough to prove that this company is very reliable. Therefore to ask about the reputation of a company like Lunarpages is needless in all circumstances. The company has worked very hard in making a name for itself in such a competitive environment. Without any doubt the company has emerged as a well reputed hosting company of today. This company has faced a lot of problems in the past and has managed to solve them over a period of time and emerging successful. So if you want to hire the services of Lunarpages; the above points should convince you within minutes. So go right ahead and hire this company to help you host your website.

Lunarpages Overview

This company was founded back in 1998 as an Internet Solutions company. Lunar Pages handles its operations from their state of the art data centers in Arizona and Nevada. They also offer their clients quite a number of services from cloud hosting to business hosting and Microsoft Exchange hosting.

Reliability and performance

Their data center is state of the art and houses the latest technology servers in the industry, which makes the company’s hosting very reliable. On top of that, they offer clients a guaranteed network uptime of 99.9%. Lunar Pages hosting uses very powerful server, making their hosting performance excellent.

Lunarpages Plans

Lunar Pages hosting company offers their clients a number of hosting plans :the Starter hosting plan, Basic hosting plan, Business premium hosting, Windows hosting and Business advantage hosting. The starter hosting plan comes with 24/7/365 customer support, an online control panel, a site builder, Perl, CGI-BIN, SEO/ PP cervices, PHP, python, Ruby on Ralis along with many other great features. The basic hosting plan on the other hand comes with unlimited parked domains and subdomains, Perl, Python, PHP, Ruby on Ralis along with unlimited MySQL databases, unlimited FTP accounts and e-mail accounts and so much more. Windows hosting plan on the other hand comes with unlimited disk space, unlimited bandwidth, Perl, Python, Ruby on Ralis, PHP support, 24/7 customer support along with lots of other features. The business premium-hosting plan at Lunar Pages comes with unlimited sub domains, unlimited parked domains and subdomains, Python, Perl, PHP, Ruby on Ralis, unlimited MySQL databases, unlimited FTP accounts and e-mail accounts and so much more. The business advantage hosting plan has features such as 24/7 support, a site builder, an online control panel, unlimited MySQL databases, a domain name, unlimited e-mail accounts, unlimited parked domains, add-on domains and unlimited sub domains along with many other features.

Features and Control Panel

Lunar Pages hosting company offers their clients a variety of hosting features from which to choose. These include an online control panel, 24/7/365 customer support, a free set up, unlimited parked domains and sub-domains, Perl, Python, PHP, Ruby on Ralis along with unlimited MySQL databases, unlimited FTP accounts and e-mail accounts and so much more. Other features are domain name registration, Softaculous script installer, b2evolution, McAfee secure trust Logo, shell access, MIME support, Microsoft Silverlight support, Flash, shockwave, Zen cart, mobility, payment processing, e-commerce ready, helpdesk support, online marketing along with many others.

The hosting at Lunar Pages uses an intuitive control panel, which helps users access and manage their websites very fast and easily. Some of the aspects that the control panel helps manage are email accounts, web scripts, spam protection and so forth.

Lunarpages Support

The support team at Lunar Pages is available 24/7 to help sort out clients hosting issues. The customer care desk is reachable via a toll free phone number, e-mail and live chat.

Pros

The hosting from Lunar Pages hosting comes with a variety of features for clients to enjoy.

This web hosting company operates from a state of the art data center with the latest technologies.

Their hosting offers clients 99.9% network uptime.

They offer their clients round the clock customer support throughout.

Cons

The web host does not have a refund policy/a money back guarantee.

Cancellation Policy

Lunar Pages hosting does not offer their clients a money back guarantee.

Conclusion

Lunar Pages hosting company offers quality and reliable hosting services to their clients. The web host also has quite a good reputation in the industry after many years of experience offering hosting services. Lunar Pages is a one-stop shop for clients as it offers a variety of hosting services.