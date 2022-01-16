A hosting provider's reputation depends on its experience, information, and value to its stakeholders. A hosting company always looks to have its good standing, continuously seeking to influence the way its consumers view and understand the company, thus gaining customers and hence sales. The hosting provider keeps tracking and identifying what hosting consumers say and feel about a company through reviews, ratings, comments, feedback, chats on social media and forums. It focuses on building a robust image among the hosting community and maintaining the critical public's desired reputation. A hosting provider likes to leave an impression by both planned and unplanned words and deeds on the verbal, visual, and behavioral messages. A hosting provider wants to position itself well in the hosting market concerning other similar companies and products or services, to be seen and known by its publics.

The hosting provider determines its position in various hosting segments and then makes efforts to gain the envisioned role. It runs campaigns delivering valuable information and communication to maintain its current status. The hosting company advertises its product promotion or presentation of messages that support a branding effort towards the market segment.

The hosting company builds its identity, consciously projects itself in support of the image it seeks to promote. The company logo is the image people seek as its first introduction and remains a constant reminder of the provider's presence in the hosting market.

A hosting provider builds its reputation or image by:

Consistent Image Building : effective communication effort so that all publics receive the same messages or process them in the same way. Although, a company's image can be inconsistent and can vary from one public to another or from one time to another.

admirable identity molded through consistent performance, usually over many years

Crisis management : handle crisis and keep stakeholders satisfied, attempts to recover from a hostile environment

Ethical : The organization behaves ethically, is admirable, is worthy of respect, is trustworthy.

Employees Skills & workplace : The organization has talented, skilled employees, have soft skills, treats its people well, is an appealing workplace.

Customer-centric : The organization cares about customers, is strongly committed to them, and resolves all their issues or problems.

High-Quality : The organization offers high-quality products and services.

Reliability : The organization stands behind its products & services, provides consistent service.

Financial performance : The organization is financially strong, has a record of profitability, has growth prospects.

Leadership : The organization is a leader rather than a follower, is innovative.

Management : The organization is well managed, has high-quality control, has a clear vision for the future.

Social responsibility: The organization recognizes social responsibilities, supports good causes.

A customer chooses a hosting provider based on uptime, hosting resources like bandwidth, storage, loading speed, data security, payment methods, & one-click app installation.

