(Washington, DC) – Today, House Science, Space, and Technology Committee Ranking Member Frank Lucas (R-OK) welcomed the Members chosen by the House Republican Steering Committee to serve on the Science Committee.

“We have a great group of members serving on the Committee in the 117th Congress,” said Lucas. “Our returning Members bring a wealth of experience on the pressing research and technology issues we face. And our new Members bring a commitment to a wide range of interests, from STEM education to aerospace manufacturing to advanced energy technologies. I’m excited to work together to improve STEM education, produce cleaner energy, maintain our leadership in space exploration and, importantly, support the basic research needed to keep America competitive and at the cutting edge of scientific and technological development.”

In addition to Ranking Member Lucas, the House Republican Steering Committee has recommended that members serve on the Committee. The recommendations are subject to approval by the House Republican Conference.

A full roster of Republican Members on the House Science Committee for the 117th Congress is below. There is one vacant seat, which will be filled at a later date.

Rep. Mo Brooks (AL)

Rep. Bill Posey (FL)

Rep. Randy Weber (TX)

Rep. Brian Babin (TX)

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (FL)

Rep. Michael Waltz (FL)

Rep. Jim Baird (IN)

Rep. Dan Webster (FL)

Rep. Mike Garcia (NC)

Rep. Pete Sessions (TX)

Rep. Stephanie Bice (OK)

Rep. Young Kim (CA)

Rep. Randy Feenstra (IA)

Rep. Jake LaTurner (KS)

Rep. Carlos Gimenez (FL)

Rep. Jay Obernolte (CA)

Rep. Peter Meijer (MI)

Vacant

Source: Press Release Date: January 27, 2021 Contact: Heather Vaughan 202-680-8577