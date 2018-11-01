Latest news and Web Hosting Review HUB8

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Hosting Review HUB8

Web Hosting Review HUB8

About Company – Web Hosting Review HUB8

Key Selling Points

Global web hosting company

Services Offered

web host and domain registrar ( .com.ng and .ng)

HUB8 Nigeria : Free Internet Services as the optimal option for Nigerian Web developers, business owners, and bloggers with no hidden fees and adverts on websites. It provides an opportunity for anyone to publish information on the internet. The company states that subscribers can focus on profitability growth until there is a requirement for the paid package. With the need for more storage and bandwidth, subscribers can opt for the paid packages. The free plan includes cPanel control panel.

: Free Internet Services as the optimal option for Nigerian Web developers, business owners, and bloggers with no hidden fees and adverts on websites. It provides an opportunity for anyone to publish information on the internet. The company states that subscribers can focus on profitability growth until there is a requirement for the paid package. With the need for more storage and bandwidth, subscribers can opt for the paid packages. The free plan includes cPanel control panel. Other Services Offered

Website Builder and WordPress websites: 1 out of 3 websites using the .NG domain name run on WordPress platform. The clients can access 55 premium responsive WordPress templates.

Domain Name Registration – Domain name subscription fee is N350

Free cPanel Website Hosting : The most attractive option for web developers. Subscribers start, without any payment commitments, with a 500mb storage and bandwidth of 100 GB. The paid plans offer as much as 10 GB storage capacity, installed on SSD disks, with unlimited bandwidth.

: The most attractive option for web developers. Subscribers start, without any payment commitments, with a 500mb storage and bandwidth of 100 GB. The paid plans offer as much as 10 GB storage capacity, installed on SSD disks, with unlimited bandwidth. VPS (Virtual Private Server)

Free Hosting Plans

Hosting Features

Daily backup

Free domain with Annual Plan

Unlimited bandwidth, databases, subdomains, and email.

Supports CMS platform (WordPress, Joomla, Drupal, Open Cart, SMF)

What for Customers?

Hosting subscribers can have website design and ready to go live in as little as 10 minutes for Free.

Reliable, affordable, trustworthy and reputed for helping emerging outfits to get a robust online presence.

Support: Domestic team to respond timely to the demand for services