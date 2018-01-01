GoDaddy Launches Community Based App ‘Flare' in India to Help Jumpstart Ideas and Inspire Entrepreneurs.



Flare Features:

A simple, easy-to-use, elegant interface reminiscent of popular social media feeds

Top Charts make it easier for entrepreneurs to gain supporters for their ideas. Top Charts showcases the top 20 most popular ideas within the Flare community on a given day, giving users who may have missed the idea in its validation stage, an opportunity to follow the idea and provide feedback.

Ideas Development Journey : Tap on an idea to learn more. Love an idea to follow its progress and shape its direction. People in a community become advisors and share knowledge in a given field and discipline.

: Tap on an idea to learn more. Love an idea to follow its progress and shape its direction. People in a community become advisors and share knowledge in a given field and discipline. Entrepreneurs and followers can post comments, questions, and updates to promote more engagement and interaction

Spread ideas by easily sharing them via social media

Explore ideas that are nearby : Users see new business ideas from the community and can swipe left to “skip,” swipe right to “snooze” or tap to learn more and “love” an idea.

: Users see new business ideas from the community and can swipe left to “skip,” swipe right to “snooze” or tap to learn more and “love” an idea. Quickly poll your followers for directional feedback regarding pricing, desirability, feasibility, among other things

See all of your followers, across all thoughts, and their expertise

Followers can also pledge to be a future customer, providing a valuable signal to the entrepreneur about demand and marketability of his or her new product or service.

Flare has been featured and is available for free to download in the Apple App Store and Google Play in India.