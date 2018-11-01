Latest News And Web Hosting Review Hosting24

Hosting Review Hosting24

Hosting24 provides Better Data Security, all servers use advanced RAID disk arrays to avoid any kind of data loss. Additionally, all accounts are automatically backed up on a remote server every 7 days. Money back guarantee, try out services without any risk. If during the first 30 days you decide that services do not fit your needs, you may cancel the account and receive a full refund.

Improbable user support 24 by 7, extremely trained and friendly staff are ready to assist you at any time. Moreover, you can always request your matter to be forwarded to the company CEO and get VIP support. Fast and Excellent servers, Hosting24 offer 99.9% uptime, as well as most recent software and hardware solutions to bring speed and stability. Best tools for web development, 3 Visual website builders, thousands of beautiful templates, MySQL, cPanel, PHP, and much more. Free website transfer services, staff will reassign all your contents to Hosting24 servers, and will assist in domain transfer process. Free of charge.

Hosting24 are using their own servers, all collocated in Immedion data center. Data center endows with unlimited bandwidth at several 1GB/s lines. That is why Hosting24 consents users to use it without any limits as well. Hosting24 persistently monitors lines for DdoS, abusive activity, however normal, everyday type of activity does not cause any harm and is permissible.

Hosting24 Overview

Hosting24 is catering Linux, VPS and Reseller web hosting services since 2002. Company is growing day by day and listen their clients opinions and expands and enhance its services. Hosting24 is part of the Hostinger group, which is an ICANN accredited registrar. Company register domain names directly with additional safety. Company`s servers are located in Asheville NC and Dallas. All servers are highly available, flexible and redundant Tier 1 internet access platform. Hosting24`s datacenter uses multiple internet providers, in which at least 2 are fiber based providers. All data center include Multi-homed network with multiple 1G and 10G connections.

Hosting24 Plans

Web hosting plan comprises two plans: Silver and Gold. These plans include visual website builders, thousands of beautiful templates and free premium domain,

unlimited space and bandwidth, USA and EU server location, Instant free activation, dedicated IP address, domain privacy, custom Nameservers, CloudFlare DDOS Protection, free account setup and many more.

Reseller Hosting Plan includes two plan Starter and Business. Both plan features with instant free activation, overselling allowed, custom private nameservers, domain privacy, unlimited cpanel accounts, 30 day money back guarantee, dedicated ip address, free domain name and much more.

VPS Hosting plans includes SSAE 16, SOC 1 Type II compliant. All DDOS attacks are blocked and hardware issues are fixed seamlessly by admins. Company includes 8 VPS servers. It includes up to 8GHz dedicated CPU Power and up to 8GB dedicated RAM

Hosting24: Features and Control Panel

Burstable bandwidth access, Border Gateway Protocol (BGP4), Redundant Cisco Routing and Switching, unlimited web space and unlimited data transfer.

Cpanel: Fantastico, Softaculous, subdomains, parked domains, Multiple FTP accounts, protected directories, web file manager.

Company offers cPanel along with shared hosting customers and cPanel/WHM for VPS hosting.

Reseller hosting is powered by Web Host Manager. Clients can get cPanel control panel access which is also enriched by Fantastico autoinstaller and RVSiteBuilder.

Hosting24: Reliability and Uptime Report

Company has created unique software for fixing 99% server problems automatically.

Comapny is maintaining its 99.9% Uptime till date

Hosting24 Support

Users will get Live chat, ticketing system,email address and fax number.

Highly technical experts answers all queries and help users in developing website or installing software.

24x7x365 onsite network monitoring

Gateway Failover Protection

Pros

It offers cPanel with web hosting packages.

Company provides a range of free website development tools sych as Visual Web builder, RvSiteBuilder Pro, Trendy SiteBuilder and Softaculous. Ruby on Rails and many more.

Cons

Company has limited option for support; in fact technical support.

Cancellation Policy

hosting24 offers an industry standard 7 days cancellation before next automated renewal date. If users cancel their account in 4 days they will get a full refund. If there was a free domain name then domain name will be removed from registrar company. Customers can cancel account at any time of their services. But subscribers who cancel account after 30 days then they will not receive initial payment.

Subscribers have to contact Help Desk in their embers area portal with a cancellation request. This cancellation request will be examined by company`s support member and then give final confirmation to cancel account.

Conclusion

Hosting24 is an attractive website hosting and creation service and offers retail hosting for a low price. Company`s solution offers a range of hosting plans suited to medium and small sized businesses.