OMAHA, Neb., February 1, 2021—Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, announced today that Ibrahim Gokcen had been appointed to its Board of Directors. Mr. Gokcen, 43, is the President & Chief Revenue Officer for Open Insights LLC, a data advisory and services company. Before that, he was the Senior Vice President and Digital Chief Technology Officer for Schneider Electric from 2018 to 2020. Before that, Mr. Gokcen served as the Chief Digital Officer for A. P. Moller Maersk from 2016 to 2018. Mr. Gokcen also previously held senior product, information technology, and research and development leadership roles at General Electric.

Mr. Gokcen currently serves as an independent director for Maersk Tankers and ZeroNorth. Mr. Gokcen has a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Tulane University. He has extensive and in-depth experience in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the industrial internet of things (IoT), having spent significant time transforming businesses in several industries with technology. While currently living in the United States, Mr. Gokcen has held positions in international markets during his career.

Lindsay’s Chairman, Robert Brunner, remarked, “Ibrahim’s solid track record of leading the digital transformation at several world-class industrial companies will provide valuable insight to Lindsay’s Board of Directors and management as we continue to focus on strategic growth.”

Lindsay’s President and Chief Executive Officer Randy Wood added, “I am very pleased to have Ibrahim join our Board. His broad technology and international experiences will help Lindsay continue to grow as a global innovation-based company.”

About the Company

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber, and transportation needs of the world’s rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems and FieldNET® remote irrigation management and scheduling technology and irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world’s roads, bridges, and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper®, and Snoline™ brands.

