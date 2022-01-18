Social media channels have given hosting companies a platform to engage and converse with hosting consumers. Communication managers, PR professionals, and the marketing team keep these social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Tumblr in front and center of the media conversations. Social media has given an ark to the hosting businesses which don't rely on organic traffic to acquire new customers. The platforms have enabled most companies to build a reputation in their digital world, show their presence, and get notices amid all the noise of a highly competitive market.

The technology facilitates sharing ideas, thoughts, relevant flattering and engaging stories about the brand, services or products, and information through virtual networks and communities. It enables the businesses to engage with customers, social media followers directly, and other members, react to other prominent stories, and react publicly to negative feedback or comments. It has become such a professional staple as a personal one that it has blurred the line between marketing and public relations. The roles of both professions overlap on social media.

It's a must to have social media accounts to manage public opinion and create stories about the brand, product, or services. The companies reach, nurture, and engage with a target audience to generate brand awareness, leads, sales, and revenue irrespective of their location. Social media enables to focus on communication, community-based input, interaction, content-sharing, and collaboration.

The different social media types include:

Social networks: Examples includes Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn

Bookmarking Sites. Examples: Pinterest, Flipboard, Diggs.

Social News: Digg

Media Sharing: Pinterest, YouTube, Vimeo

Economy networks,

Social Review sites

Image & Video sharing sites

Community blogs

Microblogging

Blog comments and forums

Discussion sites.

Social Media Platforms, Websites, and Applications

3. Facebook. With nearly 2.910 billion monthly users, it is the largest social media site globally.

YouTube: The second most popular search engine with 2.291 billion monthly users.

WhatsApp: It has 2.0 billion monthly users

Messenger: It has 1.3 billion monthly users

Instagram (1.22 billion users

Twitter. It serves as the channel for a business, brand, or celebrity to release official information about itself.

Pinterest

Snapchat

Friendster and Myspace

TikTok (689 million users)

QQ (617 million users)

Six Degrees: It is widely considered the first social networking site. Founded by Andrew Weinreich in May 1996, the site launched the following year and combined popular features such as profiles, friends lists, and school affiliations in one service.

