It’s the twenty-first century and looks at how the cars have evolved over the past times. The first car ever invented was Karl Benz in the year 1885. But now the cars are so well equipped that cleaning them and maintaining them has become easier than ever before, features like anti-fatigue seats, windows that don’t let the water sit for too long, quick engines that are more friendly to the environment, consume lesser fuel and provide more average.

India looks forward to paving the way for an electric future. The government wishes to have only electric vehicles, in particular, to ply on the Indian roads by the year 2030 as a part of its commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to reduce spending on oil imports, but its path is somewhat riddled with obstacles; let’s hope for the best!

If you haven’t heard about it already, it’s good to share the fact that the BMW Group and JLR announced collaboration for next generation electrification technology as they plan for the mobility of the future and to make next-level electrification technology more widely available to customers by the start of the coming decade.

Cooperation between car manufacturers to share know-how and resources is vital as the automotive industry tackles the significant technological challenges of autonomous driving, connectivity, electrification, and services.

The huge brands are determined to shift on next level electrification as it is the future of automobiles. It seems like the auto manufacturers experience pressured and incentive to contribute to the rise of electric cars within the nation. These initiatives are inevitably driven by two main factors, namely- The environment – Gasoline-powered vehicles produce emissions, and these emissions pollute the air and lead to global warming.

So, regarding the quality of the environment from nation to nations, not to mention the chance of long-term survival of the species depends on cutting back on aggregate emissions within the nation, this would be an essential reason to encourage the rise of electric cars. And the second factor being Foreign policy and international relations – Although the countries do have some oil reserves and other resources, an interdependency within countries of the globe sustains, and this compromises their autonomy and security. Lesser dependence on oil would thus translate to greater integrity in foreign policy formation.

Hence the rise of next level electrification technology in cars would help meet this objective.

Author: Rishika Chhabra