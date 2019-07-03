A pickup truck, a nail gun, a portable circular saw, a cement mixer truck, and a modern hydraulic excavator all have in common is that they are all tools and equipment commonly found on construction sites today.

Another thing is that they are all pieces of technology that didn’t exist 100 years ago.

Without technology, we’d be cutting boards and drilling holes by hand.

Without heavy equipment, laborers would be excavating sites and digging trenches with shovels and pickaxes. Without the elevator, buildings would only be a few stories tall.

Technology has given us the benefit of turning the tables in our favor. Technological advancements have always driven construction forward. We’re able to build stronger, taller, and more energy efficient structures. Technology has made construction sites safer and workers more productive. It has allowed the human race to increase productivity, improve collaboration, and tackle more complex projects.

Mobile technology allows for real-time data collection and transmission between the job site and project managers in the back office. There are software applications that help manage every form of the constructional project. Most software solutions are cloud-based, allowing changes and updates to documents, schedules, and other management tools to be made in real time, facilitating better communication and collaboration.

Well, efficient construction has vital importance, and it can turn out better through collaboration. Making multiple collaborators results in long threads that cannot be looked over without the helping hand of technology. Digitization is the vehicle for change in today’s time. While almost every industry today is moving towards digitization for better growth prospects, construction is one sector that is majorly lagging. The construction industry is considered the least digitized industry, although it is estimated that within the next three to ten years.

Better safety of workers on construction sites has always been a critical concern. Blending technologies can help project owners ease health, safety, and environmental risks for construction personnel, public, and future asset users. Drones can be an example that helps in surveying and inspecting the areas that are unsafe for humans. Soon, robots may take up these risky jobs, eliminating the need for humans to perform tasks that may put their lives in danger.

Author: Rishika Chhabra