To Acquire knowledge about the Web hosting companies, first of all one should understand the meaning of the term “Web hosting”.

What is Web hosting?

Web hosting is a good solution for those who don’t have the facility of maintaining a system or an IT administrator who maintains as well as operates a network and is responsible for installing, supporting and maintaining a server or for those who doesn’t have the optimum amount of time to do so. Under this, it’s the web host (A web host is simply a website service provider who helps you to place your website on a computer, which is attached to a server, which is then in turn connected to the internet.) who takes the entire responsibility of managing and operating the server and the owner of the website is free from this task.

Web hosting companies are those companies which offer you a Good Platform for putting your Products and Services or E-business on the web and the entire responsibility of operating the network and maintaining the server of your website will be borne by them.

What kind of services they offer (shared hosting, servers only)?

Server monitoring (involves monitoring of CPU and disk usage, memory consumption, network and I/O), trouble shooting (dealing with hardware related problems), hardware maintenance( involves cleaning and testing of equipment or information system maintenance), software maintenance, maintenance of disk files at regular intervals, hardware as well as software upgrading, installation of software, security auditing (involves security scans, review of applications being run and checking of access controls by the operating system) , back up services, control panel set up (involves the modification and control of system settings) and other network services (like allocation of IP address and bandwidth related requirements).

Web hosting is of different types in which “Shared hosting” is the most common type of web hosting service where many websites reside on one web server ranging from a few to hundreds or thousands connected to the Internet and each site has its own section/place on the server, to keep it separate from other sites. Typically, all domains may share a common pool of server resources, such as RAM and the CPU. The features available with this type of service can be quite basic and not flexible in terms of software and updates.

What are the benefits of using shared hosting?

It offers various advantages such as:

Most Economical Option for hosting A Website, as many people share the overall cost of server maintenance, no skills required for Linux administration, offer the services in a user-friendly manner, easy to upload the site, create email accounts and a database and it saves time.

What is available in the shared hosting package commonly with web hosts such as:-

