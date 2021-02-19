(Washington, DC) – Today, at the Committee's Organizational Meeting for the 117th Congress, House Science, Space, and Technology Committee Ranking Member Frank Lucas (R-OK) introduced the Republican Members that will sit on the Science Committee in the 117th Congress.

Thank you, Chairwoman Johnson. I’m proud to welcome back our returning Members and introduce the new Republicans on our Committee. Our Subcommittee leaders are passionate about their jurisdictions and eager to get to work.

Congressman Randy Weber of Texas will lead the Energy Subcommittee.

Congressman Michael Waltz of Florida will be leading the Subcommittee on Research and Technology

Congressman Brian Babin of Texas is returning to his post as Ranking Member of the Space and Aeronautics Subcommittee.

Congresswoman Stephanie Bice, a freshman and fellow Oklahoman, will be at the helm of our Environment Subcommittee. Representative Bice graduated from Oklahoma State University and quickly established herself as a businesswoman and entrepreneur, running strategy, financial oversight, and marketing for her family’s technology company, and later starting her own marketing firm. She is a fourth-generation Oklahoman and the first Iranian American to be elected to Congress. She understands the critical role technology must play in maintaining a strong economy and healthy environment, and I’m looking forward to her leadership.

Another freshman, Congressman Jay Obernolte of California, will be our Ranking Member on Investigations and Oversight. Representative Obernolte got a degree in engineering and applied science at CalTech. He then attended UCLA for a Master of Science. Congressman Obernolte is a businessman and entrepreneur with years of experience in video game development, as well as a commercial airline pilot, and is a former Mayor, and California State Assemblyman. With his background in business and technology, Rep. Obernolte is uniquely qualified to provide the oversight needed for our research and development work.

We have a number of other great Freshmen joining our Committee too and I’d like to introduce them briefly.

Congresswoman Young Kim of California attended the University of Southern California, worked as a financial analyst, founded a business in the clothing industry, and served as a California State Assemblywoman from 2014 to 2016. She and her husband are active non-profit administrators and philanthropists.

Congressman Randy Feenstra of Iowa earned a Master of Public Administration degree from Iowa State University, and later joined the faculty of Dordt University, his undergraduate alma mater. He is a businessman with experience in finance, insurance, and management, and before being elected to Congress, he served in the Iowa State Senate for eleven years.

Congressman Jake LaTurner served as both the Kansas State Treasurer and a State Senator prior to his election to Congress. He attended Pittsburg State University and at age 24 became the youngest ever Member of the Kansas State Senate.

Congressman Carlos Gimenez of Florida immigrated with his family from Cuba in 1960 and received a degree in Public Administration from Barry University. He served as a City of Miami Firefighter for 25 years—the last nine as Chief of the department. Prior to his congressional election, he also served as Mayor of Miami-Dade County.

Lastly, Congressman Peter Meijer joins us from Michigan. He earned his Master of Business Administration degree from New York University Stern School of Business. As a member of the U.S. Army Reserve, he served a tour of duty in Iraq. He has led humanitarian efforts at home and abroad as a member of the veteran-based disaster response organization Rubicon and is an experienced real estate and urban redevelopment entrepreneur.

As you can see, we have a strong Freshman class.

I’d also like to welcome our returning Members: Representatives Mo Brooks, Bill Posey, Anthony Gonzalez, Jim Baird, and Mike Garcia.

I’m pleased Pete Sessions showed some sense and decided to rejoin our Committee after some time away. And I’d like to welcome back Daniel Webster, who has served his constituents in central Florida for ten years and is bringing a background in engineering and infrastructure to our Committee.

We have a solid group of Republican Members and I’m looking forward to working together to keep America at the cutting edge of scientific and technological development.

I yield back, Madam Chair.

