Latest News and Hosting Review FPweb

Key Selling Points

  • A SharePoint hosting and managed services provider with a global infrastructure
  • A certified Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider and a member of the Cloud Security Alliance, Fpweb is HIPAA, Hi Trust, PCI, SOX, and ITAR compliance-ready

Headquarters: St. Louis, Missouri

Executive

Founder and CEO: Rob LaMear

Data Center: fully-redundant and SSAE 16 SOC II Tier III certified

Services Offered

  • SharePoint 2010, 2013, or 2016 in a secure, private cloud
  • Dedicated SharePoint hosting
  • SharePoint consulting, development and administrator as a service
  • SharePoint migration and hosting solutions.

Hosting Features

  • unlimited data transfer, sites, users
  • a free SSL certificate

No. of Customers: Managed 1.9 billion SharePoint logins since 1999 5,000+ custom SharePoint migrations

What for Customers?

  • No setup fees and no contract
  • A turnkey solution to spin up amount of storage and version of SharePoint
  • Custom code works fine with Office 365
  • Long-term cost savings for companies paying public clouds extra for persistent workloads, support, or private cloud-level security for compliance
  • Customized Environment easy to integrate securely across all clouds which include: Office 365, Azure, AWS, and Salesforce

Uptime: 100% SLA

Support: 24.7.365 with a six-minute ticket response

Money-back Guarantee: free 30-day trial

SharePoint Cloud Hosting

  • Leading intranet, team site, and content management software from Microsoft
  • It allows better collaboration for more agility and innovation.
  • Also include workflows and routing, document management, file shares, dashboards and scorecards, business intelligence reporting, analytics, program and project management, blogs, and wikis.
