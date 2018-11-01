Latest News and Hosting Review FPweb

Key Selling Points

A SharePoint hosting and managed services provider with a global infrastructure

A certified Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider and a member of the Cloud Security Alliance, Fpweb is HIPAA, Hi Trust, PCI, SOX, and ITAR compliance-ready

Headquarters: St. Louis, Missouri

Executive

Founder and CEO: Rob LaMear

Data Center: fully-redundant and SSAE 16 SOC II Tier III certified

Services Offered

SharePoint 2010, 2013, or 2016 in a secure, private cloud

Dedicated SharePoint hosting

SharePoint consulting, development and administrator as a service

SharePoint migration and hosting solutions.

Hosting Features

unlimited data transfer, sites, users

a free SSL certificate

No. of Customers: Managed 1.9 billion SharePoint logins since 1999 5,000+ custom SharePoint migrations

What for Customers?

No setup fees and no contract

A turnkey solution to spin up amount of storage and version of SharePoint

Custom code works fine with Office 365

Long-term cost savings for companies paying public clouds extra for persistent workloads, support, or private cloud-level security for compliance

Customized Environment easy to integrate securely across all clouds which include: Office 365, Azure, AWS, and Salesforce

Uptime: 100% SLA

Support: 24.7.365 with a six-minute ticket response

Money-back Guarantee: free 30-day trial

SharePoint Cloud Hosting

Leading intranet, team site, and content management software from Microsoft

It allows better collaboration for more agility and innovation.

Also include workflows and routing, document management, file shares, dashboards and scorecards, business intelligence reporting, analytics, program and project management, blogs, and wikis.