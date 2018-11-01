Latest News and Hosting Review FPweb

Key Selling Points
- A SharePoint hosting and managed services provider with a global infrastructure
- A certified Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider and a member of the Cloud Security Alliance, Fpweb is HIPAA, Hi Trust, PCI, SOX, and ITAR compliance-ready
Headquarters: St. Louis, Missouri
Executive
Founder and CEO: Rob LaMear
Data Center: fully-redundant and SSAE 16 SOC II Tier III certified
Services Offered
- SharePoint 2010, 2013, or 2016 in a secure, private cloud
- Dedicated SharePoint hosting
- SharePoint consulting, development and administrator as a service
- SharePoint migration and hosting solutions.
Hosting Features
- unlimited data transfer, sites, users
- a free SSL certificate
No. of Customers: Managed 1.9 billion SharePoint logins since 1999 5,000+ custom SharePoint migrations
What for Customers?
- No setup fees and no contract
- A turnkey solution to spin up amount of storage and version of SharePoint
- Custom code works fine with Office 365
- Long-term cost savings for companies paying public clouds extra for persistent workloads, support, or private cloud-level security for compliance
- Customized Environment easy to integrate securely across all clouds which include: Office 365, Azure, AWS, and Salesforce
Uptime: 100% SLA
Support: 24.7.365 with a six-minute ticket response
Money-back Guarantee: free 30-day trial
SharePoint Cloud Hosting
- Leading intranet, team site, and content management software from Microsoft
- It allows better collaboration for more agility and innovation.
- Also include workflows and routing, document management, file shares, dashboards and scorecards, business intelligence reporting, analytics, program and project management, blogs, and wikis.