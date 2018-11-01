Ananova

Latest News and Hosting Review UnelmaHost

Key Selling Points

  • Nepal's First Free Cloud Web Hosting Platform
  • A software platform development world-renowned company specialized in state-of-the-art software for higher-education, healthcare, and business markets.

Data Center: State-of-the-art hosting infrastructure

Services Offered

  • cloud-based web hosting, WordPress Hosting, cPanel Hosting, Apps Hosting
  • Reseller Hosting, and VPS Hosting
  • domain name registration

Other Services Offered

  • 1-click installers supporting WordPress and other apps
  • LiteSpeed web server and MariaDB

What for Customers?

  • High-performance, robust, affordable and cost-effective hosting solutions
  • Hosting Solutions offered on powerful Intel processors
  • High-speed, secure and reliable environment for files and emails
  • High bandwidth availability

Uptime: 99.99%

Money-back Guarantee: yes

