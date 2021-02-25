Washington, DC – Today, House Foreign Affairs Committee Lead Republican Michael McCaul joined a bipartisan group of lawmakers at the White House to discuss the growing semiconductor shortage with President Biden. At the meeting, Rep. McCaul specifically highlighted the need to keep the manufacturing as well as research and development of advanced semiconductors in the United States. He encouraged President Biden to invest in domestic semiconductor manufacturing by supporting his bipartisan, bicameral CHIPS Act. McCaul also presented President Biden with a copy of the China Task Force Report, which includes recommendations for addressing semiconductor supply chain issues with the Chinese Communist Party. McCaul served as the Chairman of the China Task Force.

“I want to thank President Biden for a robust discussion on the importance of securing our vital semiconductor supply. We need to do all we can to develop and produce more of these tiny chips here in America that are the brains behind the innovations of tomorrow such as 5G, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence (AI). The Chinese Communist Party is spending billions of dollars to become the leader in the production of semiconductors – and we cannot fall behind and endanger our economic and national security. I am encouraged President Biden is prioritizing the protection of critical technologies and look forward to working with his administration to get the CHIPS Act funded as soon as possible.”

Source: Press Release Date: February 24, 2021 Media Contact 202-225-5021