Latest News And Web Hosting Review Domainit

Key Selling Points
- An ICANN accredited registrar
- A pioneer in the domain name industry
Services Offered: domain management (registration, transfer, and renewal) and hosting
Other Services Offered
- User-friendly Drag & Drop Website builder: To make website beautiful and impressive
- SSL Certificates to make website secure and safe
Establishment: 1996
Features & Control Panel
- Forwarding of URL
- Whois Lookup & Whois Privacy
- Domain Registration, Renewal & Transfer
- Templates for Web design
- SSL Certificates
- E-Commerce Solution
- POP3/IMAP Addresses, Unlimited Email Forwarders
- Spam & Virus Filters, Web Based Mail
- Tools for Backup/Restore
- FTP File Manager
- One Click Scripts like WordPress, Drupal, phpBB, Joomla
- Free Setup
- Email Control Panel
What for Customers?
- Highly reliable, secure, and good performance
- Installation of various scripts in just a single click.
- E-Mail forwarding features are unlimited in all the plans.
- State-of-the-Art Control Panels
- Prices offered up to 74% less than rivals or competitors
- Complete Line of Domain Related Services
- High-quality graphics and templates are offered for successfully creating the website
- To improve user web experience, various tools and resources are offered.
- Website Marketing Services are offered for promoting your websites.
- No Hidden fees and ICANN fees.
- Templates, SEO and Marketing links offered
- Continuous service update
Money back guarantee: 30-day
Uptime: 99.9%
Support
- 24.7.365 unparallel customer support, resolves issues instantly, available via phone, email, live chat.
- User-friendly, prompt and knowledgeable support