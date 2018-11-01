Latest News And Web Hosting Review Domainit

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Hosting Review Domainit

Key Selling Points

An ICANN accredited registrar

A pioneer in the domain name industry

Services Offered: domain management (registration, transfer, and renewal) and hosting

Other Services Offered

User-friendly Drag & Drop Website builder: To make website beautiful and impressive

SSL Certificates to make website secure and safe

Establishment: 1996

Features & Control Panel

Forwarding of URL

Whois Lookup & Whois Privacy

Domain Registration, Renewal & Transfer

Templates for Web design

SSL Certificates

E-Commerce Solution

POP3/IMAP Addresses, Unlimited Email Forwarders

Spam & Virus Filters, Web Based Mail

Tools for Backup/Restore

FTP File Manager

One Click Scripts like WordPress, Drupal, phpBB, Joomla

Free Setup

Email Control Panel

What for Customers?

Highly reliable, secure, and good performance

Installation of various scripts in just a single click.

E-Mail forwarding features are unlimited in all the plans.

State-of-the-Art Control Panels

Prices offered up to 74% less than rivals or competitors

Complete Line of Domain Related Services

High-quality graphics and templates are offered for successfully creating the website

To improve user web experience, various tools and resources are offered.

Website Marketing Services are offered for promoting your websites.

No Hidden fees and ICANN fees.

Templates, SEO and Marketing links offered

Continuous service update

Money back guarantee: 30-day

Uptime: 99.9%

Support

24.7.365 unparallel customer support, resolves issues instantly, available via phone, email, live chat.

User-friendly, prompt and knowledgeable support