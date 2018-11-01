Ananova

Latest News And Web Hosting Review Domainit

Hosting Review DomainitKey Selling Points

  • An ICANN accredited registrar
  • A pioneer in the domain name industry

Services Offered: domain management (registration, transfer, and renewal) and hosting

Other Services Offered

  • User-friendly Drag & Drop Website builder: To make website beautiful and impressive
  • SSL Certificates to make website secure and safe

Establishment: 1996

Features & Control Panel

  • Forwarding of URL
  • Whois Lookup & Whois Privacy
  • Domain Registration, Renewal & Transfer
  • Templates for Web design
  • SSL Certificates
  • E-Commerce Solution
  • POP3/IMAP Addresses, Unlimited Email Forwarders
  • Spam & Virus Filters, Web Based Mail
  • Tools for Backup/Restore
  • FTP File Manager
  • One Click Scripts like WordPress, Drupal, phpBB, Joomla
  • Free Setup
  • Email Control Panel

What for Customers?

  • Highly reliable, secure, and good performance
  • Installation of various scripts in just a single click.
  • E-Mail forwarding features are unlimited in all the plans.
  • State-of-the-Art Control Panels
  • Prices offered up to 74% less than rivals or competitors
  • Complete Line of Domain Related Services
  • High-quality graphics and templates are offered for successfully creating the website
  • To improve user web experience, various tools and resources are offered.
  • Website Marketing Services are offered for promoting your websites.
  • No Hidden fees and ICANN fees.
  • Templates, SEO and Marketing links offered
  • Continuous service update

Money back guarantee: 30-day

Uptime: 99.9%

Support

  • 24.7.365 unparallel customer support, resolves issues instantly, available via phone, email, live chat.
  • User-friendly, prompt and knowledgeable support
