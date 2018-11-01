Latest News And Web Hosting Review Blacknight

Blacknight Overview

Blacknight Networks is an Irish enterprise that renders hosting services for all sizes of businesses. It is fully operated from Ireland but its customer base is spread worldwide. For the convenience of starters, the company has installed a Buyer’s Guide tab to assist the prospective buyer in selecting the right plan with right features. The client is free to select from comprehensive plans which are Linux and Windows based. Their support system is incomparable with hosting giants. The Company is ICANN certified for hosting and registration of domains and holds membership with IIA, ISPAI, INEX, RIPE, AFNIC and Nominet. With innovation, transparency and reliability, Blacknight Networks has partnered with enterprises like Comodo, Realex and Parallels.

Key Selling Points:

one-stop shop for web services

Irish host and registrar

Other Services Offered: DIY marketing tools from rankingCoach

Target Customers: SME market across Europe

Data Center Location: Ireland, Carlow

Executives:

Chief Executive: Michele Neylon

Latest News:

Blacknight Expands Infrastructure in Dublin with BT Ireland Partnership to support its growth in European markets. BT Ireland’s Citywest data center is a 183,000 square foot, carrier-neutral facility.

Blacknight Plans

Shared Hosting comes with three plans named: Minimus, Medius and Maximus along with features like minimum disk space 10 GB, Linux or Windows choice, MySQL, Postgres, MS SQL and minimum monthly transfer from 200 GB.

Hosted Exchange comes with many plans: Hosted Exchange Lite, Hosted Exchange Standard 3, Hosted Exchange Standard 10, Standard 20 and Standard 50. It provides a minimum disk space of 1.5 GB, 3 mailboxes, Global Address List, Contacts & Tasks, IMAP4, POP3, Personal Folders, Continuous Backups, Outlook Web Access, Anti-spam and Anti-virus enabled

Cloud VPS Hosting comprises of 15 – 85 GB disk space, Linux or Windows choice, Optional Plesk, root access, Django, Magento, Ruby on Rails and SugarCRM.

Dedicated / Colocation consists of Real Time Traffic Monitoring, 100% uptime guarantee and Multiple carriers.

goMobi hosting enables users to create mobile friendly websites in no time.

Blacknight Price

Blacknight: Features and Control Panel

Unlimited Autoresponders and Forwarders ISAPI Rewrite Windows MS SQL 2008 Online File Manager Email Filtering Raw Log File Manager Blacknight Customer Control Panel phpMyAdmin / phpPgAdmin / MylittleAdmin Resource Usage Monitor Advanced Backup System Cron Management Zen Cart or Magento Ecommerce Software phpBB / SMF Forum Forum Software Add on Services and 1 Fixed IP and SSL Certificate

Blacknight Support

For their clients, Blacknight provides support like no other. The Company website has the provision of live chat and support tickets. Social media pages of the Company in Facebook and Twitter have information about latest promos and discounts. Access to basic information can be had by additional modes like Knowledge Base, Support Desk, Company Blog and Community Forum. For info on live updates, there is server status button. For the convenience of beginners, tutorials guide trough some of the basic concepts of setting mail, domain managing and file uploading.

Blacknight Uptime Report

Blacknight Networks does not provide any uptime figure or guarantee on its website.

Pros

Ireland based and operated firm. Free tools and rich features. Rock solid support with competitive pricing. Mobile friendly website option. Plentiful package options to choose from.

Cons

Live chat is not available at all times. Data backup is not guaranteed by the company. Abundant alternatives and their respective details may confuse a beginner.

Cancellation Policy

All plans get automatically renewed until cancelled. For cancellation of account, the user is required to submit a request in writing or through mail to billing@blacknight. Cancellation within discount period is liable to be paid with fees and the user shall be entitled to enjoy no credits in this case. For shared hosting 10 – 90 euro are charged on the basis of discount period.

Conclusion

Blacknight provides its users with the right type of options along with flexibility for a successful web presence. Its support modes are excellent for beginners and free tools enable increased rankings. With such support and economical prices, any aspiring blogger or business house should seriously consider Blacknight.