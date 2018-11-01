Ananova

Latest News And Web Hosting Review CrystalTech

Establishment: 1997

Data Center

  • A state-of-the-art data center which includes redundant power, air conditioning, network connectivity, network transportation
  • A secure environment for network operations center

Services Offered

  • Microsoft Windows web hosting
  • Shared, dedicated, and VPS hosting plans
  • Domain registrations, SSL certificates, and online shopping cart tools

Hosting Features: Microsoft Hyper-V™, Virtualization at hardware level and isolated with instance of Windows Server 2008

Customers: Individuals, SME's, Fortune 100 corporations

What for Customers?

  • High-performance like in a fully-dedicated environment
