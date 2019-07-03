Every day, we get to read cases of online Defamation and the leading consequences. What is Defamation? It is damaging someone’s goodwill reputation. There are two types of Defamation: libel, which is written Defamation, and slander, or verbal Defamation. When a potentially defamatory statement is made online or through social media such as via Facebook or Linkedin — that involves the written or posted word, and so it is considered libel.

Many people have learned to their dismay that the internet allows people to speak their mind almost too easily; the freedom of speech and expression plays its role here. The internet is full of exciting web sites where people could intentionally or accidentally leave a potentially defamatory comment or post. The write whatever their heart says without giving it a second thought let alone its repercussions, they sometimes unintentionally lead to unhealthy fights in the worst case scenario it even stretches to legal.

We live in a very free environment without any bounds on what we say or follow, our ideologies. In earlier times, even the press could realize the articles that were accepted by the government. With the wonders of internet browsers, technological aid we are free as a bird, the work of the police is increased in so many folds I cannot describe. Just a few examples of Defamation are; letters to the editor of local newspapers, public comments on media newspaper or magazine web sites, comments on blog posts.

Undoubtedly the social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn take protective measures as they claim to maintain peace and promise a healthy

Environment for people from all walks of life. But what they cannot control is how people think, the more you try to suppress one’s thoughts, the more they will think, support, talk about it. The strict laws ensure the outrageous, anything that might offend others, or would give a wrong message, promote something as stupid as bomb blasting.

Online Defamation is enforceable Worldwide, and it should be so that the youth with a promising future is not trashed with unfruitful thoughts. We are what we follow, following ideologies is one thing, promoting is another, but when it comes to harmful thoughts, it is better not to share them online. Who knows someone just might be looking for one last push, a kid gave up his life just because he was not loved on social media, such cases take place, and it is for such cases law enforcing is a must.

Author: Rishika Chhabra