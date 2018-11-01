Latest News And Web Hosting Review Javapipe

Company Overview

JavaPipe is an internet solutions company which is backed by IT experts who are specialized in Java and security.

Services Offered

Web hosting : Encompasses cloud hosting for any websites with MySQL backend that run on PHP or Java.

: Encompasses cloud hosting for any websites with MySQL backend that run on PHP or Java. DDoS protection : Solutions with built-in DDoS protection measures that ensure the safety of the client’s web resources.

: Solutions with built-in DDoS protection measures that ensure the safety of the client’s web resources. Java hosting : It comes with an SSD-powered Tomcat cloud and allows for full control, easy upgrade, and top-notch performance.

: It comes with an SSD-powered Tomcat cloud and allows for full control, easy upgrade, and top-notch performance. Dedicated servers : Housed in protected facilities

: Housed in protected facilities VPS: With virtual servers located in Bucharest, New York.

Establishment: 2001

Headquarters: Salt Lake City, Utah, with cloud and DDoS scrubbing centers in America and Europe.

Recent News:

JavaPipe Officially Launches Two Unmetered VPS Hosting Services which includes free 750Gbps DDoS Protection and Unlimited Traffic at 1Gbps Bandwidth, up to 8GB of RAM and 3.4 GHz CPU cores

VPS FAST Storage

Storage: 60 GB SSD

VPS BIG Storage

Storage: 80GB SATA

Managed unmetered VPS plans offers free lifetime SSL certificates for all domains hosted on them, additional layer 7 DDoS filtering and the new HTTP/2 protocol.

JavaPipe provides unique cloud-based Java web hosting services with Tomcat. It provides easy management and redundancy which offer the benefits of a shared environment, with resources & control of a dedicated server. It also delivers a comprehensive set of security solutions which enable high volume websites and applications & provide a secure, highly accessible and high-performing user experience. Its global Java hosting solutions are trusted by business owners and developers worldwide.

Reliability & Uptime Report

Javapipe has achieved 100% uptime last week.

Hosting Plans

Javapipe offers the facility of shared hosting, VPS hosting, dedicated hosting & cloud hosting. It has various plans for starters to professionals. You can choose any of the plans as per your need & budget. This company has transparent pricing. Its prices are very affordable and are broken down on a monthly billing cycle.

Javapipe.com provides competitive hosting plans with three different packages. Its each plan is structured differently and differs in terms of connection, space and bandwidth. Its hosting plans include Tomcat Entry, Tomcat Medium, Tomcat Large.

Features & Control Panel

All over world developers trust in JavaPipe's cloud hosting solutions. Tomcat Cloud Hosting is the most convenient Java hosting which is combined with high-performance SSD (Solid State Drive)-powered Tomcat cloud. It facilitates extraordinary performance, easy management complete control, and redundancy.

Its powerful DDoS protection helps to keep your online business safe from cyber and DDoS attacks around the clock. Its DDoS protected servers Keep you protected from DDoS attacks with the highest level of performance and lowest latency. JavaPipe's DDoS protected virtual and dedicated servers are perfect for critical services and provide an opportunity for resellers.

Support

Its security experts work day and night to keep its client business safe from DDoS attacks and all other cyber threats. Javapipe has four lines of communication. You can reach them by e-mail, live messenger, support ticket and phone. They are very responsive and help you with most types of problems. Their knowledgebase is also quite helpful. It provides excellent 24/7 expert support with the very quick response team.

Pros:

Javapipe has various pros, some of them are – DDOS protection, 24/7 monitoring, fair price, good knowledge base and much more.

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

Javapipe offers the facility of 30-day money back guarantee. However, to meet refund conditions they require a valid reason where issues were due to a fault of JavaPipe and it should be before the 30th day of your service. They strive very hard to correct any faults.

Conclusion

Javapipe has a structured hosting set up. Its price is very competitive and uses state of the art application security for your website. Not only it provides maximum security but also has accelerated data which offer DDOS protection that provides result in little to no downtimes. If your business has a need for stable network with maximum reliability then Javapipe is good fit for you.