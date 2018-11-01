Latest News And Web Hosting Review WebHostingWorld.Net

Webhostingworld.net is the most reliable and oldest hosting company, founded in 2001. Since its inception, company has been providing hosting solutions to thousands of small, enterprise and business website around the world. Their hosting features include unlimited emails, web space, domains, bandwidth, MySQL, PHP and all time customer support available. Focus in script languages such as Fantastico, Softaculous, Mysql and PHP hosting, email and multiple domains hosting. Provides superior customer service with user-friendly and understandable support team. There is no hidden cost instead account gets active instantly after registration. In addition, company offers 30-day money back guarantee as well. Their hosting services include reseller, shared VPS, and dedicated servers.

Webhostingworld : Company Overview

WebHostingWorld.Net is a hosting company that was started in 2001 and has since then been offering their clients quality web hosting services. The company offers their clients a range of services, from reseller hosting to shared hosting to dedicated hosting and VPS hosting.

Reliability and Uptime

This web hosting company offers their clients a 99.9% guaranteed network uptime. Moreover, they use the latest technologies in the industry and the most powerful servers in their data center. This goes a long way to ensure quality and performance of their hosting. On top of that, their hosting services are very speedy and perform quite well which makes it a very reliable web host.

Hosting Plans

The Linux shared hosting plans the company offers are the bronze hosting plan, the silver hosting plan and the gold hosting plan. All these hosting plans come with unlimited bandwidth, a free online site builder and unlimited disk space.

Their Windows shared hosting uses the plesk control panel. Their Windows hosting plans are the bronze hosting plan, the silver plan and gold hosting plan, all of which come with unlimited disk space, bandwidth and unlimited e-mails along with many other features.

This web hosting company?s Linux reseller hosting comes with 3 hosting plans: the reseller starter hosting plan, the reseller pro hosting plan and the reseller supreme hosting plan. All these hosting plans come with unlimited disk space, an online site builder, unlimited bandwidth and a choice between WHM and cPanel hosting plan plus so many other features.

Their Windows reseller hosting has 3 plans: the starter hosting plan, the pro hosting plan and the supreme hosting plan. All these hosting plans come with unlimited disk space, unlimited e-mail accounts, plesk control panel and unlimited bandwidth.

Features and Control Panel

Some of the features of their hosting are free PHP script, free DNS, free online site builder with more than 6000 templates, unlimited e-mails, Joomla, unlimited bandwidth, Fantastico, unlimited disk space, unlimited domains and MySQL databases along with many others. Other features that the company offers its clients include: Word Press, Perl, Python, instant activation, Mambo, 99.9% guaranteed network uptime, e-mail forwarders, e-mail aliases, web-mail, parked domains, add-on domains, Spam assassin and filters along with many other features.

The Linux reseller hosting that the company offers uses cPanel and WHM control panel while the Windows reseller plan on the other hand uses the plesk control panel.

Support

The support team at the WebhostingWorld.net hosting company is available to cater to clients? needs 24/7. Moreover, the customer care desk can be reached via phone, e-mail and live chat.

Pros

WebhostingWorld.net hosting company offers 99.9% network up time to their clients.

Their hosting services are very affordable.

The customer support team at WebhostingWorld.net hosting company is available to cater to their clients? needs 24/7.

Cons

The WebhostingWorld.net hosting company currently has no coupons available for clients.

Cancellation Policy

WebhostingWorld.net hosting company offers their clients a 30-day money back guarantee. This ensures that clients are in a position to get a refund if unsatisfied with services offered.

Conclusion

The hosting offered by WebhostingWorld.net performs very well. The company offers quality and affordable hosting services. WebhostingWorld.net offers their clients reliable hosting services and their hosting is feature-rich. With over 10 years? experience in the industry, this web host has solidified its position by offering reliable and quality hosting.